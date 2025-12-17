New Sabres GM Believes Have The Talent To Make The Playoffs

The Buffalo Sabres practiced at KeyBank Center on Wednesday for the first time after the dismissal of Kevyn Adams with the unusual sight of owner Terry Pegula watching. The club is under the microscope as their 14-14-4 record has them at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, but new Sabres GM Jarmo Kekalainen said in his opening press conference on Tuesday that he believes this group has the talent to make a run for a playoff spot with over half a season left to go.

"We have goal scorers, we have size, we have playmakers. We have, I think, one of the best D corps in the league as far as the talent goes. There's a lot of great things,” Kekalainen said. “We've gotten good goaltending this year too. I don't think there are any excuses. Some of the games we've lost, where we've been outworked, (our) goalies have given us a chance. You can always improve on each and every area, but I think that there's a lot of really good building blocks here, and that's what makes me excited."

Other Sabres Stories

Six Former Sabres Who Signed Elsewhere

Guerin Gathering Info On Possible Olympic Options

Talent has never been an issue with the Sabres, it has been an inability to put forth a consistent effort, under both Don Granato and Lindy Ruff. Character is an aspect that Kekalainen referred to as a central plank to his recipe for success, and that is an area where the new GM may address in short order if he does not see positive results on the ice.

"I think we're close. I think it takes a little bit growth from from the young players,” Kekalainen said. “Every individual has to develop at their own rate and own pace. You can have the fast forward button, even if you'd like to, sometimes you need to just let them take their time to get comfortable, confident in this league, and they can then make an impact. But I think there are a lot of good a lot of good pieces here. I think we're we're very close. I firmly believe we can make the playoffs this year. There's a lot of hockey left."

Mathematically, Buffalo is still within striking distance of a postseason berth, but with a six or seven point gap to make up, the club cannot afford to play .500 hockey the rest of December. The NHL holiday trade freeze goes into effect at 11:59 on Friday and lasts until the 27th. If the Sabres do not begin to show the potential that Kekalainen believes is there, the veteran GM may begin to put his stamp on the club in the trade market after the freeze is lifted.

Follow Michael on X, Instagram @MikeInBuffalo