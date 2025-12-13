Report: Sabres Having Internal Discussions About Dismissing Kevyn Adams

This weekend has seen some surprising activity, including the Edmonton Oilers swapping goalie Stuart Skinner to Pittsburgh for Tristan Jarry, and the blockbuster deal between Vancouver and Minnesota that saw Quinn Hughes be traded to the Wild for center Marco Rossi, defenseman Zeev Buium, prospect Liam Öhgren and a first round pick.

For the Buffalo Sabres, a report from Matthew Fairburn and Tim Graham of the Athletic regarding the future of GM Kevyn Adams is not a surprise, but news that is long overdue. Adams is in the final year of his contract, and entered the season on shaky ground. The Sabres lost the first three games of their six-game Western road swing before rebounding with victories over Edmonton and Vancouver, but Buffalo is currently in last place in the Eastern Conference with a 13-14-4 record (30 points).

The report indicates that the Sabres hierarchy have been holding internal discussions about replacing Adams, who has been GM since replacing Jason Botterill in June 2020, and that sources have indicated that no decision is expected until early next week, when Adams and the club return to Buffalo.

It has been speculated since the Sabres hired former Columbus Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen as a senior advisor in May that he is the GM-in -waiting, and with a number of important decisions to be made before the March 6 trade deadline, letting Adams go 31 games into the season puts Kekalainent in control well in advance of the trade deadline.

