Sabres Big Prospect Featured On Top Young Players List

With the ninth-overall pick of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, the Buffalo Sabres selected defenseman Radim Mrtka. With the Sabres needing help on the right side of their blueline, they are hoping that the 6-foot-6 defender will be a big part of their roster in the future.

With Mrtka having high potential, he has now landed a spot on The Hockey News' Top 100 Hockey Players 21-And-Under list. THN's Ryan Kennedy gave Mrtka the No. 37 spot on the rankings.

Mrtka is showing off his potential this season with the Seattle Thunderbirds of the Western Hockey League (WHL). In 10 games with the WHL squad so far this campaign, he recorded one goal, 11 assists, 12 points, and a plus-4 rating. This was after he posted three goals, 35 points, and a plus-10 rating in 43 games with the Thunderbirds back in 2024-25.

Mrtka also played in four games this season with the Rochester Americans, where he recorded one assist, seven penalty minutes, and an even plus/minus rating.

Overall, there is a lot to like about Mrtka, so it is understandable that he has made this list. It will be fascinating to see how he continues to grow his game from here.