    • Powered by Roundtable

    Top 100 Hockey Players 21-And-Under: 21 To 40

    The Hockey News
    Nov 28, 2025, 20:31
    The Hockey News
    The Hockey News
    The Hockey News
    The Hockey News

    Top 100 Hockey Players 21-And-Under: 21 To 40

    The Hockey News
    Nov 28, 2025, 20:31
    The Hockey News
    Nov 28, 2025, 20:31
    Updated at: Nov 28, 2025, 20:31

    Will Smith, Ethan Belchetz and Cole Hutson are among hockey's top 100 players aged 21-and-under. Find the whole list with full bios and features right now by being a subscriber to The Hockey News.

    We're already getting to some very exciting NHL players and prospects as the online countdown of The Hockey News' top 100 hockey players aged 21-and-under continues.

    The Hockey News' Prospects Unlimited issue's annual ranking of hockey's youngest talent is compiled by Ryan Kennedy, and while he uses our Future Watch rankings as a resource, this is a completely independent compilation.

    Future Watch is based on a survey of NHL scouts, while the PU Top 100 is cobbled together by Kennedy based on his projections of what the players will be once they hit their primes.

    Since different positions have different prime years, take that to mean we are projecting how good these forwards will be when they are 23 or 24 years old, the defensemen when they are 24 or 25 and the goalies when they are 25 or 26.

    The birth year cutoff for this year’s list is 2004. Ages noted are as of Oct. 1.

    As we share the top 100 list on TheHockeyNews.com, you can see the full list with player bios and draft information for each of them right now by being a subscriber to The Hockey News and accessing the Archive or by opening the magazine if you've already received it in your mailbox.

    Catch up on the players ranked 41st to 60th61st to 80th and 81st to 100th. Here are the next 20.  

    40. Ryan Lin, D, 17 years old, Vancouver Giants (WHL)
    NHL Draft: 2026

    39. Cole Hutson, D, 19, Washington Capitals
    Boston Univ. (HE)

    38. Ryan Roobroeck, LW, 16, Niagara IceDogs (OHL)
    NHL Draft: 2026

    37. Radim Mrtka, D, 18, Buffalo Sabres
    Seattle (WHL)

    36. Sam Rinzel, D, 21, Chicago Blackhawks
    Chicago (NHL)

    Frank Nazar (Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images)

    35. Frank Nazar, C, 21, Chicago Blackhawks
    Chicago (NHL)

    34. Cayden Lindstrom, C, 19, Columbus Blue Jackets
    Michigan State (Big Ten)

    33. Axel Sandin-Pellikka, D, 20, Detroit Red Wings
    Detroit (NHL)

    32. Jake O'Brien, C, 18, Seattle Kraken
    Brantford (WHL)

    31. Roger McQueen, C, 18, Anaheim Ducks
    Providence College (HE)

    30. Cutter Gauthier, LW, 21, Anaheim Ducks
    Anaheim (NHL)

    29. Caleb Desnoyers, C, 18, Utah Mammoth
    Moncton (QMJHL)

    28. Michael Hrabal, G, 20, Utah Mammoth
    UMass (HE)

    27. Ethan Belchetz, LW, 17, Windsor Spitfires (OHL)
    NHL Draft: 2026

    26. Brady Martin, C, 18, Nashville Predators
    Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)

    Will Smith (Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images)

    25. Will Smith, C, 20, San Jose Sharks
    San Jose (NHL)

    24. Ryan Leonard, RW, 20, Washington Capitals
    Washington (NHL)

    23. Carter George, G, 19, Los Angeles Kings
    Owen Sound (OHL)

    22. Jimmy Snuggerud, RW, 21, St. Louis Blues
    St. Louis (NHL)

    21. Sam Dickinson, D, 19, San Jose Sharks
    San Jose (NHL)

    Image

    For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.