Sabres Continue Western Road Trip In Calgary

12/08/25 - 9:00pm at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Buffalo – 11-13-4 | - 26 points – 8th place in the Atlantic Division

Calgary – 11-15-4 | - 26 points – 7th place in the Pacific Division

Special Teams

Buffalo

Power Play – 18.1% (21st)

Penalty Kill – 87.2% (1st)

Calgary

Power Play – 13.7% (32nd)

Penalty Kill - 83.7% (5th)

Top Scorers

Buffalo

Alex Tuch: 28 GP, 9 G, 15 A, 24 PTS

Tage Thompson: 28 GP, 12 G, 10 A, 22 PTS

Josh Doan: 28 GP, 8 G, 11 A, 19 PTS

Calgary

Nazem Kadri: 30 GP, 5 G, 18 A, 23 PTS

Rasmus Andersson: 30 GP, 6 G, 14 A, 20 PTS

Matt Coronato: 29 GP, 9 G, 7 A, 16 PTS

Starting Goalies(projected)

Buffalo – Alex Lyon (3-6-3, 3.23 GAA, .899 Sv %)

Calgary – Dustin Wolf (8-12-2, 2.90 GAA, .899 Sv %)

Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings

Forwards

Jordan Greenway - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch

Zach Benson - Josh Norris - Josh Doan

Jason Zucker - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn

Beck Malenstyn - Peyton Krebs - Tyson Kozak

Ex. Josh Dunne

Defense

Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram - Conor Timmins

Jacob Bryson - Owen Power

Ex. Zach Metsa

Goaltenders

Alex Lyon

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Colten Ellis

Injuries

Justin Danforth (lower body, Oct. 18; injured reserve)

Michael Kesselring (lower body, Nov. 17; injured reserve)

Jiri Kulich (blood clot, Nov. 4; injured reserve)

Notes

Tonight’s game marks the third game of Buffalo’s first road trip of at least six games and 12 or more days since the team embarked on a seven-game, 12-day trip from March 1 to 12, 2011. The Sabres also played in six consecutive, uninterrupted road contests spanning 10 days from Jan. 14 to 24, 2012. Buffalo played another consecutive road contest in that stretch on Jan. 31, 2012 at Montreal that would have extended the trip to 17 days. However, the road swing was interrupted by the 2012 NHL All-Star Game on Jan. 29, 2012. The Sabres have won three of their last four games against the Flames in Calgary (3-1-0).

In his last nine games, Jason Zucker has posted 10 points (5+5). Zucker has recorded nine points (5+4) in eight games since returning from an illness on Nov. 21. • Zucker has scored one goal in three consecutive games and a goal tonight would give him his fifth goal streak of four or more games in his career. He last recorded a streak of four or more games from Dec. 29, 2024 to Jan. 4, 2025 (4 games; 6+2).

Josh Norris has posted five points (2+3) in three games since returning from injury on Dec. 1 vs. Winnipeg, including at least one point in each of those games. A point tonight would give Norris his first point streak of four or more games since Dec. 15 to 23, 2023 (5 games; 5+2). In his career, Norris (five points in his first four games of 2025-26) has never recorded six or more points in his first five games of any season. • Josh Doan has notched four points (1+3) in his last four games.

On Dec. 3 at Philadelphia, Rasmus Dahlin surpassed Henrik Tallinder (532 games played with Buffalo) and gained sole possession of 11th place on Buffalo’s all-time list for games played by a defenseman. Dahlin is five games away from surpassing Jerry Korab (537 games played; 10th all-time) and moving into the top 10 on Buffalo’s all-time list.

