Sabres Ex-Files - Pacific Division

There are a number of former Buffalo Sabres players scattered throughout the NHL, having a varied level of success this season. Periodically, we will check in to see how their players are faring. Today we start with ex-Sabres playing for the eight teams in the Pacific Division. The Anaheim Ducks do not have any former Buffalo players currently on their roster, but here are those on the other seven clubs.

Calgary

Devin Cooley - G: The former Rochester Amerk played 14 AHL games for the Sabres AHL affiliate in 2023-24 and was called up to Buffalo, but never played a game. Currently, as Dustin Wolf’s backup, Cooley has a 3-3-2 record, but a sparkling .920 save % and 2.17 GAA.

Edmonton

Matthew Savoie - F: The Sabres 2022 first-rounder scored 54 points for AHL Bakersfield after being traded to Edmonton in the Ryan McLeod deal in the summer of 2024. Getting his first legitimate crack at the NHL, the 21-year-old has seven points (3 goals, 4 assists) in 27 games.

Curtis Lazar - F: Lazar played in Buffalo for 71 games between 2019-21, and for his seven NHL clubs he has one goal in 11 games this season.

Los Angeles

Joel Armia - F: The Sabres 2011 first-rounder spent three years in Winnipeg and seven seasons in Montreal before signing as a free agent in Los Angeles. The 32-year-old has 11 points (5 goals, 6 assists) in 26 games.

San Jose

Jeff Skinner - F: After being bought out by the Sabres in 2024, the former 40-goal scorer played for Edmonton and saw his first career postseason action. The 33-year-old had four goals in 17 games before being injured last month, but is expected to return to action this week.

Seattle

Brandon Montour - D: The Cup-winning blueliner had 18 goals in his first season with the Kraken, and is having another solid offensive year thus far, with 13 points (5 goals, 8 assists) in 20 games.

Vancouver

Tyler Myers - D: The former Calder Trophy winner was part of the Evander Kane deal in 2015 and, after five years in Winnipeg, is in his seventh season with the Canucks. The big righty has seven points (1 goal, 6 assists) in 27 games.

Evander Kane - F: The talented but undisciplined winger wore out his welcome in Edmonton after four years and was traded to the hometown Canucks last summer. In 27 games, Kane has 14 points (5 goals, 9 assists), but there are reports that he has already worn out his welcome.

Vegas

Jack Eichel - F: The former Sabres team captain reached the 90-point plateau for the first time last season, and this season is on pace to set a career-high, with 32 points (11 goals, 21 assists) in 26 games. Eichel will be on Team USA for the upcoming Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina next February.

Brayden McNabb - D: The stay-at-home blueliner won a Cup with the Golden Knights and, in his ninth season with Vegas, has one assist in 26 games.

Follow Michael on X, Instagram @MikeInBuffalo