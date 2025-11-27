Sabres Forward Makes Top Young Players List

Buffalo Sabres forward Jiri Kulich is one of the club's promising young players. The 2022 first-round pick is a player who the Sabres are expecting to be a big part of their future as they look to get things on track. Now, due to his potential, Kulich has landed some praise.

Kulich has been given the No. 50 spot on Ryan Kennedy of The Hockey News' top 100 players 21 years old and under rankings.

Kulich has appeared in 12 games so far this season with the Sabres, where he has posted three goals, two assists, and five points. This is after he recorded new career highs with 15 goals, nine assists, and 24 points in 62 games this past season with the Sabres. With this, the young forward has shown offensive upside early on in his career.

With Kulich still being only 21 years old, the possibility of him hitting a new level as he continues to gain more NHL experience is undoubtedly there, too. If he does take that next step, it would be huge for a Sabres club looking to be a playoff team.