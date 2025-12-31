    • Powered by Roundtable

    Sabres Hope To Extend Winning Streak To Nine Against Dallas

    Michael Augello
    Dec 31, 2025, 19:53
    Updated at: Dec 31, 2025, 20:33

    Buffalo Sabres - Dallas Stars Game Preview

    12/31/25 - 8:00pm at American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX

    Buffalo – 20-14-4 | - 44  points – 5th place in the Atlantic Division

    Dallas  – 25-7-7 | - 57 points – 2nd place in the Central Division

     

    Special Teams

    Buffalo

    Power Play – 19.1% (16th)

    Penalty Kill – 84.8% (3rd)

    Dallas 

    Power Play – 30.6% (7th)

    Penalty Kill - 82.9% (7th)

    Top Scorers

    Buffalo

    Tage Thompson: 38 GP, 18 G, 16 A, 34 PTS

    Alex Tuch: 37 GP, 12 G, 19 A, 31 PTS

    Rasmus Dahlin: 34 GP, 4 G, 24 A, 28 PTS

    Dallas 

    Mikko Rantanen: 38 GP, 15 G, 39 A, 54 PTS

    Jason Robertson: 39 GP, 23 G, 22 A, 45 PTS

    Wyatt Johnston: 39 GP, 20 G, 25 A, 45 PTS

    Starting Goalies(projected)

    Buffalo – Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (6-5-1, 2.58 GAA, .897 Sv %)

    Dallas –  Casey DeSmith  (9-1-4, 2.33 GAA, .915 Sv%)

    Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings (projected)

    Forwards

    Peyton Krebs - Tage Thompson - Josh Doan 

    Zach Benson - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn 

    Noah Ostlund - Josh Norris - Alex Tuch

    Jordan Greenway - Beck Malenstyn  - Tyson Kozak

    Ex. Josh Dunne

    Defense

    Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin

    Bowen Byram - Michael Kesselring 

    Jacob Bryson - Owen Power 

    Ex. Zach Metsa  

    Goaltenders

    Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

    Colten Ellis

    Injuries

    Justin Danforth (lower body, Oct. 18; injured reserve)

    Jiri Kulich (blood clot, Nov. 4; injured reserve) 

    Jason Zucker (upper body/lower body, Dec. 9; injured reserve)

    Alex Lyon (day-to-day, lower-body) 

    Conor Timmins (broken leg, Dec. 20; injured reserve)

     Notes

    The Sabres are riding a nine-game winning streak and a win tonight would extend it to 10 games, which would tie for the longest winning streak in franchise history. Buffalo’s current nine-game winning streak is the longest active streak in the NHL and it is the second-longest streak by a team this season.

    A win tonight would move the Sabres into a tie with the Avalanche for the longest winning streak of 2025-26.

    The Sabres have earned six consecutive wins on the road, tied for the 

    fourth-longest road winning streak in franchise history.

    Tage Thompson has recorded 13 points (6+7) in his last 13 games.

    Josh Norris has collected 12 points (5+7) in his last 11 games, including one point in back-to-back games (1+1). Norris has recorded seven points (1+6) in the seven road games he has appeared in this season.

    Mattias Samuelsson has posted seven points (1+6) in his last six games, including at least one point in three straight contests (1+4). Samuelsson would match the longest point streak of his career (twice) 

    with a point tonight.

    Ryan McLeod is riding a four-game point streak (1+3) and he would match the longest point streak of his career (twice) with a point in tonight’s game.

    Rasmus Dahlin has recorded 12 points (3+9) in his last 11 games.

    Peyton Krebs has recorded five points (3+2) in his last five games, 

    including one goal in two consecutive matchups.

    In his last four games, Bowen Byram has registered five points (2+3).

    Owen Power is one assist away from 100 in his career and if he reaches that mark tonight, he will become the 19th defenseman in franchise history to do so with the Sabres.

     

