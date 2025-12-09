Sabres Notes: Another Failed Road Test, Zucker Injured In Loss To Flames

The Buffalo Sabres continue their trek through Western Canada and the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday with the second of back-to-back games in the province of Alberta against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. The Sabres poor performances on the road continued on Monday in Calgary, as they fell behind in the first and every time they scored a goal to narrow the gap, Calgary responded in short order.

Tage Thompson, Rasmus Dahlin, and Owen Power tallied in the second period, but Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri, and Yan Kuznetsov replied to maintain a two-goal Flames lead into the third. Alex Tuch scored late in the third to cut the Calgary lead to one, but two empty-netters sealed the Sabres fate in the 7-4 loss, which handed Buffalo their 11th road defeat in 13 games (2-9-2).

“(It was) a s**t game. Horrible game. That’s all I can say. The result. How the game ended. A lot of errors,” Sabres team captain Rasmus Dahlin said. “(We have to) regroup, game tomorrow, and we have to win.”

To make matters worse, Sabres winger Jason Zucker suffered a lower-body injury in the second period. He returned and fought through the rest of the game, but on his Tuesday morning radio spot on WGR-550 radio, head coach Lindy Ruff indicated that the veteran will miss some time.

The Sabres have only 12 forwards on the roster with Zucker out, which likely means a recall from Rochester is imminent. Recently demoted center Noah Ostlund impressed Ruff during his recent stint and the 21-year-old is the likely call-up prior to their next contest in Vancouver on Thursday.

Josh Dunne will replace Zucker in the lineup against the Oilers, and with the Sabres not holding a morning skate on Tuesday, it is likely that Alex Lyon – who replaced Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen in the third period – will get the start.

