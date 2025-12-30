Sabres Potential Olympic Selections

The countries participating in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina, Italy will be revealing the rosters this week, and the Buffalo Sabres could have several players involved in the tournament. Of the current Sabres roster, the club had only two players participate in the NHL Four Nations Face-Off last February, and there is a possibility that as many as four could be selected.

Here is a list of potential participants:

Sweden: Rasmus Dahlin – Dahlin was selected as one of the six guaranteed selections for Sweden’s roster, and his role could be even bigger if Tampa Bay’s Victor Hedman is unable to recover from elbow surgery earlier this month.

Finland: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen – Luukkonen was one of the three goalies for Finland at the Four Nations, behind Juuse Saros and Kevin Lankinen. What may put UPL’s selection in doubt is his lack of playing time and early-season injuries, but he has played better in December. His main competition is likely Boston’s Joonas Korpisalo, since Ottawa’s Leevi Merilainen and Nashville backup Justus Annunen are not having good seasons in limited playing time.

Other Sabres Stories

Six Former Sabres Who Signed Elsewhere

Guerin Gathering Info On Possible Olympic Options

United States: Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch - Thompson was a late tournament injury replacement for Four Nations and helped his chances immensely by scoring the game-winning overtime goal at the World Championships and by scoring at a 40-goal pace this season. Thompson’s ability to play both center and wing gives him some added versatility.

Tuch is a longshot, inspite of having another excellent season. The veteran winger has size and speed, and is also capable of playing special teams, which is what the Americans would be looking for from a bottom-six forward, but players such as Vincent Trocheck and Brock Nelson who were on the Four Nations roster might prevent Tuch from being selected.

Follow Michael on X, Instagram @MikeInBuffalo