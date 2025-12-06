Sabres Roller Coaster Continues With Loss In Winnipeg

The Buffalo Sabres 2025-26 season has been defined by their chronic inconsistency. The club, through 28 games, has not managed anything longer than a two-game winning streak, and quickly stages a retreat after making some marginal progress. The Sabres posted consecutive victories over Minnesota and Winnipeg before heading out on a six-game road swing that will likely determine whether they remain competitive for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference or not.

After starting with an underwhelming performance in a 5-2 loss to Philadelphia on Wednesday, the Sabres met the Jets for the second time this week and came out on the short end 4-1. Jason Zucker scored the only Buffalo goal, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen allowed three goals on just 22 shots for his fourth loss of the season, while former Sabre Eric Comrie rebounded from being pulled on Monday with a 34-save victory on home ice.

"If you look at some of those opportunities in the second period, where we had loose pucks right around their net twice, I thought we got outbattled on an opportunity to put a puck in an empty net." Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff said after the game. "We've got one even-strength goal (in the) last six periods of play. You're not going to win any road game if you don't score five-on-five."

The loss has the Sabres tied with Florida at the buttom of the Eastern Conference at 26 points. A big part of that lies in their inability to score and keep the puck out of their net away from KeyBank Center. At home, Buffalo has the seventh-best home record at 9-5-2, but on the road, they are 2-8-2, with just 29 goals scored and 51 allowed. Their -22 goal differential is also the worst in the league.

The club continues their road swing in Calgary against Flames on Monday.

