Sabres Rumor Roundup: Should Buffalo Target Red-Hot Bruins Forward?

After losing each of their first three games of the season in regulation, the Buffalo Sabres have bounced back a bit. They have won four out of their last six games, which is a nice step in the right direction.

With the Sabres looking to finally snap their 14-year playoff drought, it would be understandable if they looked to add to their forward group. They have already been linked to Columbus Blue Jackets forward Yegor Chinakhov, as reported by TSN's Pierre LeBrun.

Yet, there is another notable NHL trade candidate who the Sabres should seriously consider pursuing: Boston Bruins forward Pavel Zacha.

With the Bruins being off to a 4-6-0 start and currently at the bottom of the Atlantic Division standings, Zacha's name has been floating around the rumor mill again. The Bruins forward would have the potential to be a strong pickup for the Sabres if brought in, as he is a top-six two-way forward who can play both left wing and center.

Zacha has been off to a hot start for the Bruins this season, too, as he has recorded two goals and nine points in 10 games thus far. This is after he recorded 14 goals and 47 points in 82 games with Boston during the 2024-25 season. He also had 57 points in 2021-22 and 59 points in 2022-23 for Boston, so he is capable of providing solid offense.

Another appealing factor about Zacha is that he would be more than a rental for the Sabres if acquired, as he has a $4.75 million cap hit until the end of the 2026-27. However, it is important to note that he also has an eight-team no-trade list, which is where things could get tricky if Buffalo is on it.

With Zacha being a top-six forward for Boston and having a good contract, he has good trade value. Yet, with the Sabres looking to take that next step, he could be worth the price.