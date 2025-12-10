Sabres Salvage OT Win After Third Period Collapse In Edmonton

The way things have gone during the Buffalo Sabres Western road swing, it would have not been surprising for the embattled club to fold up their tent after surrendering a three-goal lead and getting the short end of officials calls against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday.

The Sabres led 3-0 on a pair of Josh Doan power play goals and one from Tage Thompson, but another Thompson goal was erased because of a hand pass ruling, and both Connor McDavid third period goals were called into question by head coach Lindy Ruff for a missed icing and potential goalie interference by Leon Draisaitl on Alex Lyon.

“The gloved pass, I don’t know where that came from either. I don’t think anybody in the league knows anymore where it comes from.” Ruff said. “I’ve watched every hand pass, from the (Brad) Marchand one, to the ones that are called hand passes. There’s two hands on his stick. I don’t even think he sees the puck. There’s no hand off of the stick.”

In spite of losing their lead with one second remaining, Buffalo quickly rebounded, as Alex Tuch notched his 11th of the season 33 seconds into overtime to give the Sabres their third road win of the season.

“We played so hard all night, you look at (the fact) that we lose (Josh) Norris, we lose (Ellis), we were banged up, we lost bodies, we lost (Jason) Zucker, and in a back-to-back, we played one helluva game.” Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff said after the game. “We fought every element out there.”

