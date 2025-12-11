Sabres Sign Trevor Kuntar, Making NHL Debut vs. Canuck, Ellis To IR





The losing ways of the Buffalo Sabres on their Western road swing ended on Tuesday in Edmonton, even those the club surrendered a three-goal third period lead before Alex Tuch’s overtime winner, but the club’s injury woes have reappeared. Already with Michael Kesselring, Jiri Kulich, and Justin Danforth out, the Sabres lost winger Jason Zucker in Calgary, and goaltender Colten Ellis against the Oilers.

Zucker will be unavailable long-term with a lower-body injury, and Ellis was placed on injured reserve on Thursday due to being in concussion protocol. Center Josh Norris did not play in Edmonton after being a late scratch with what Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff described as an illness, but also due to something that occurred during warmups.

Other Sabres Stories

Six Former Sabres Who Signed Elsewhere

Guerin Gathering Info On Possible Olympic Options

“(Ellis) said he was feeling better, but just protocol now, so we’ll go through that and get him back as soon as we can.” Ruff said after the morning skate in Vancouver. “(Norris) is doing better, but he won’t play (against the Canucks).”

Winger Isak Rosen was recalled to take Zucker’s spot and after demoting Noah Ostlund earlier in the week, the Sabres opted to call up center Trevor Kuntar from AHL Rochester. Kuntar was a 2020 third round pick of Boston, who after two seasons in AHL Providence was not qualified by the Bruins and signed an AHL deal with the Amerks.

The 24-year-old had nine goals in 24 games with Rochester, and was signed to an NHL two-way deal on Wednesday to be eligible to join the NHL club. Ruff indicated that Ostlund needed to play one AHL game before being able to be recalled and with the Amerks playing in Belleville on Wednesday, it would have been nearly impossible for the young center to get to Vancouver in time to play against the Canucks.

Follow Michael on X, Instagram @MikeInBuffalo