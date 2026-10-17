Sabres Struggling Forward Named Sneaky Trade Candidate To Watch
Oct 17, 2026 8:06 PM
Updated Oct 17, 2026 8:07 PM
Could the Sabres trade this forward?
The Buffalo Sabres are having a decent start to the season, as they have a 4-3-1 record.
While the Sabres are not at the top of the Atlantic Division right now, they are in an okay spot right now. Although this is the case, could they look to shake up their roster a bit?
In a recent article for The Athletic, Matt Fairburn named Sabres forward Josh Norris the team's top "under-the-radar" trade candidate to watch this season.
"Norris recently spent time on the fourth line after he started the season on the top line," Fairburn wrote. "He’s off to a sluggish start and has been injured often during his Buffalo tenure. His $7.95 million cap hit for three seasons after this one and his 10-team no-trade list could be roadblocks, but his reduced role is worth watching."
While Norris was acquired by the Sabres only back in 2024-25, his name has come up in the rumor mill before. It is understandable, as he may not be the strongest fit on Buffalo's roster at this point. Due to this, it would make sense if they listened to offers for him.
Norris could be a good trade chip for the Sabres to include in trade package to land an upgrade to their roster. Keep in mind, just last season for Buffalo, he posted 13 goals and 34 points in 44 games. While he dealt with injury trouble, he still produced like a top-six forward when healthy last season.
However, if the Sabres were to use Norris as a valuable trade chip, they would need him to break out of his cold streak. In eight games this season, the eight-year NHL veteran has one goal and one assist. Yet, when looking at his resume, he certainly has the potential to turn things around.
Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if the Sabres end up listening to trade offers for Norris this season.
Comments
Powered by RoundtableBuilt on infrastructure designed for real-time media. Learn more at RTB.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy