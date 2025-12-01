Sabres Prospect Update - 2025 Draftees

Noah Laberge - D - 135th overall

The 19-year-old was selected in the fifth round after scoring 12 goals and 35 points in his second season with Acadie-Bathurst of the QMJHL, who moved to St. Johns and become the Newfoundland Regiment this season. Laberge is described by Elite Prospects as “an intelligent and mobile blueliner who specializes in suppressing opposing rushes, and plays a patient defensive game.”

This season, the lefty shooter has posted 19 points (3 goals, 16 assists) in 24 games.

Ashton Schultz - C - 167th overall

A product of the Minnesota high school system, Schultz originally played for Sioux Falls in the USHL before shifting to the Chicago Steel, where he posted 39 points (14 goals, 25 assists) in 57 games prior to being selected in the sixth round by the Sabres. Committed to the University of North Dakota next season, the 19-year-old forward has eight goals in 17 USHL games this season.

Melvin Novotny - LW - 195th overall

The first of three Buffalo seventh round picks, the 18-year-old winger is a product of the Leksands system in Sweden, who played for his country at the WJC Under-18’s last season. After coming to North America, to pursue an NCAA collegiate track, Novotny is thriving with Muskegon of the USHL with 28 points (14 goals, 14 assists) in 23 games, and is committed to playing for UMass next season.

Evgeny Prokhorov - G - 199th overall

The Sabres second netminder selected in the 2025 Draft, the Belarusian native was selected as a 19-year-old after playing 28 games for the junior level of Dinamo Minsk (Dinamo-Shinnik Bobruysk) after posting a 16-7-3 regular season record and a GAA under 2.00 in six playoff games last season. The long-range prospect is 10-3-0, with a 1.39 GAA and .948 save % in 15 MHL games this season.

Ryan Rucinski - C - 219th overall

Buffalo’s familiarity with Youngstown, where 2024 pick Luke Osburn and 2025 selection Matous Kucharcik have played the last two seasons may have contributed to the Sabres taking a swing at Rucinski, who as an overager scored 42 points last season for the Phantoms. This season, the 20-year-old Ohio native leads Youngstown in goals (15) and points (31) and is expected to play for his home state Buckeyes next season.

