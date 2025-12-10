St. Louis Blues Add Dillon Dube to AHL Affiliate on PTO

The St. Louis Blues and forward Dillon Dube have reportedly agreed to a professional tryout contract with their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Upon securing the required work visa, Dube will join the Thunderbirds roster and begin skating with the team.

Dube, 27, spent the 2024–25 season competing in Belarus with Dinamo Minsk of the Kontinental Hockey League. His signing marks the latest return to professional hockey for players previously involved in the 2018 Canadian World Junior investigation, all of whom have now resumed their careers following their acquittal.