Kerins Scores Flames' Game-Winner In Preseason Win Over Kraken

The Calgary Flames beat the Seattle Kraken 4-1 on Tuesday night in NHL preseason action.

This team performance was a complete 180 to the one we covered on Sunday night.

The Flames handily outshot the Kraken 34-20.

Calgary opened the scoring with a deflection goal from Yegor Sharangovich off a pass from Hunter Brzustewicz at the 7:40 mark. That must have DEFINITELY felt good for the 27-year-old Belarusian after his already scrutinized five-year $28.75 million contract from a couple of off-seasons ago received even more criticism after he experienced a down season last year.

When the Flames first power play kicked in, the intensity picked up thanks in huge part to Zayne Parekh. Just like the last game, Calgary had Seattle players scurrying and panicking while undermanned due to Parekh's quarterbacking skills. The upcoming rookie got two scoring opportunities and the ensuing momentum nearly led to a wrap-around goal by Jonathan Huberdeau at the first period whistle.

Parekh WILL revolutionize the Flames power play this upcoming season.

While Calgary didn't get a power point courtesy of Parekh, they did score a game-winning PP goal by Rory Kerins via Connor Zary and Brzustewicz 3:14 into the second period. We have mentioned how we believe Kerins will be brought up sooner rather than later in the season.

Speaking of the second period, the Flames dominated the Kraken, outshooting the away team 15-6. Of course, it helps that Calgary had two power plays and one trickling power play from the first period in the second period. In the man-advantage, the Flames outshot the Kraken 8-2 in the game. In fact, Calgary got a couple of shots at the Seattle net in the Kraken's own power play.

But the quality of shots were outstanding.

Matvei Gridin and Matt Coronato had high-danger shots in the first three minutes of the second period.

Gridin stole a fumbling puck from Seattle's Ryker Evans at the 12:11 mark and nearly squeezed the puck past goaltender Matt Murray on a breakaway.

Sam Morton had as many as three shots on goals just in the period. It was only fitting he got the empty-netter in the end.

The pace did slow down for Calgary as they put in only five shots on goal in the first 13:29 of the third period. Luckily, one of those was a Matt Coronato goal scored 39 seconds into the period for insurance.

The Flames were a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill which has just become a regular occurrence now.

Dustin Wolf who played in net for a majority of the game looked in shape and registered a save percentage of 0.923. Owen Say who came in later did not give up any goals.

Kerins was designated the player of the game.

Calgary will play their next preseason game tomorrow at Vancouver against the Canucks.