Blake Coleman Hits 300 Career Points

Blake Coleman reached a significant career milestone on Sunday, recording a goal and an assist in Calgary’s matchup against the Vancouver Canucks.

The milestone moment came shorthanded, as Coleman burst down the ice, took a feed from Mikael Backlund, and stretched out to poke the puck through Kevin Lankinen’s pads—marking the 300th point of his NHL career.

Coleman reflected on the achievement afterward, especially sharing it with longtime linemate Backlund, who set up the play.

“It’s great, obviously. Any round number you start to reflect on where you are and how you got there,” Coleman told the media. “Proud of what you accomplish, and hard work pays off and now I’ve got (Backlund) on another one of my plaques.”

The Plano, Texas native has been a steady presence for the Flames this season and currently shares the team lead in goals with eight. His 300 career points also edge him further up the list of top-scoring players born in Texas—where he now sits fourth all-time, behind leader Brian Leetch’s 1,208 points.