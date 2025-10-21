Calgary Flames Fall to Winnipeg Jets 2–1

That's more like it.

It wasn’t the result they wanted — but it was the response they needed.

The Calgary Flames fell 2–1 to the Winnipeg Jets on Monday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome, their sixth straight loss, but the effort was far more in line with the identity the club is trying to build. They played with energy, pride, and a sense of urgency that’s been missing in recent weeks.

Rasmus Andersson opened the scoring in the second period, finishing off a hardworking shift with assists from Adam Klapka and Ryan Lomberg. Jonathan Toews tied things up early in the third, redirecting a point shot past Dustin Wolf for his first as a Jet, before Mark Scheifele slipped behind the Flames’ defence to bury the go-ahead goal late in the frame.

Wolf, now 1–4–0 on the season, was sharp in goal with 26 saves, while Connor Hellebuyck turned aside 32 of 33 for Winnipeg.

The Flames outshot the Jets 33–28 and showed much more jump and competitiveness throughout the night — winning board battles, pushing the pace, and playing with structure. Joel Farabee led the way with eight shot attempts, continuing to look more comfortable in a two-way role that’s seen him contribute on both the penalty kill and even strength.

While the losing streak continues, this version of the Flames looked like a team with purpose again — hard-working, cohesive, and invested in the details.

Three Takeaways

1. A spirited response.

After five straight losses, the Flames finally looked engaged. They pushed the pace, controlled long stretches of play, and outshot the Jets 33–28.

2. Wolf back on his game.

The young goaltender looked poised and confident, tracking pucks well and controlling rebounds against a dangerous Jets attack.

3. Lomberg setting the tone.

Ryan Lomberg led the physical charge with three hits, extending his league lead in that category. His energy and work ethic were rewarded with an assist on Andersson’s goal.