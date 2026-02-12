Canada Blanks Czechia 5-0 in Statement Win at Milano Cortina

Team Canada delivered a composed and clinical performance at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina, shutting out Czechia 5-0 in round-robin action.
With contributions throughout the lineup and steady goaltending at the back, Canada controlled the game after a tightly contested opening period and never looked back. Five different players found the back of the net, while Connor McDavid orchestrated the offence with a three-assist performance. Sidney Crosby and Thomas Harley each chipped in with two helpers, and Macklin Celebrini scored what stood as the game-winner — his first Olympic goal.
Jordan Binnington was sharp when called upon, turning aside all 26 shots he faced to secure the shutout.
Feeling-Out Process Early
The opening 20 minutes featured a balanced exchange of chances, with both teams generating opportunities and the shot clock near even late in the period. Canada broke through with the final shot of the frame. (19:54).
After gathering a pass from McDavid at the blue line, Cale Makar sent a high shot toward the net that was redirected by Celebrini at the top of the crease. The tip slipped past Lukas Dostal, giving Canada a 1-0 lead heading into intermission.
Canada Pulls Away in the Second
The Canadians began to stretch the ice in the middle period and doubled their advantage at 6:40. Mitch Marner feathered a backhand saucer pass over a Czech defender, landing perfectly on the stick of Mark Stone, who made no mistake from in tight to make it 2-0.
Late in the frame, Bo Horvat added to the cushion. Breaking in alone at 17:26, Horvat showcased patience and skill, sliding a backhand through Dostal’s five-hole to extend the lead to three.
Power Play Puts It Away
Any hopes of a Czech comeback were extinguished early in the third period when Canada’s power play went to work. Crosby threaded a pass down low to McDavid, who quickly set up Nathan MacKinnon for a finish from close range to make it 4-0.
Nick Suzuki capped the scoring at 15:23, redirecting a shot in front that sealed the 5-0 victory.
With balanced scoring, disciplined structure, and strong goaltending, Canada opened its Olympic campaign in convincing fashion — a performance that sets the tone as the tournament continues in Milano Cortina.