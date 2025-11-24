First Star, Big Impact: Rasmus Andersson Puts the League on Notice

Calgary Flames defenceman Rasmus Andersson has been recognized as the NHL’s First Star of the Week, capping off a dominant five-game run that showcased exactly how central he is to Calgary’s structure and identity.

Andersson is riding a five-game point streak, recording 10 points (2g,8a) in that span. He paced all NHL skaters with nine points—two goals and seven assists—over the week, including a three-assist performance against the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. It was the kind of stretch that didn’t just catch the league’s attention; it underscored the level he’s been playing at all season.

Through his first chunk of games this year, Andersson has piled up 5 goals and 11 assists and now sits 12th in scoring among NHL defencemen. He’s also among the league’s most active shooters from the backend, tied for seventh with 54 shots, and he continues to shoulder a massive workload at 24:25 of average ice time—12th most in the NHL.

Inside the Flames’ dressing room, Andersson’s importance is even clearer. He’s tied for the second-most goals on the team, ranks second in team scoring, and no Flame has logged more minutes. He’s driving transition, defending harder, leaning into physical play, and providing the type of leadership that doesn’t always show up on a scoresheet but is felt every night.

All of this is happening with a cloud of uncertainty hanging overhead. A contract decision looms, and speculation around his future has been steady, yet Andersson hasn’t allowed any of it to seep into his play. Instead, he’s elevated his game, stayed locked in, and continued to be one of Calgary’s most dependable pieces.

In doing so, he’s only increased his value—and made the eventual decision for Flames management and ownership that much more complicated as the season unfolds.