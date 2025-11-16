Flames Fall in Shootout After Late Push Against Jets

The Calgary Flames (5-12-3) pushed, clawed, and came back multiple times on Saturday night, but ultimately dropped a 4–3 decision in a shootout to the Winnipeg Jets (11-7-0) on a lively 90’s Night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Looking to build on Thursday’s shutout win, over the San Jose Sharks, Dustin Wolf delivered another composed performance between the pipes. He was sharp early, controlling rebounds and flashing the glove on several clean looks. But opposite him, Connor Hellebuyck looked sharp, as he slammed the door in the opening period, stopping all 12 Calgary shots—including a late breakaway from Morgan Frost.

The second period quickly turned chaotic. Winnipeg struck first when Mark Scheifele converted on a partial breakaway at 7:20. Calgary responded almost immediately, however. After Rory Kerins rang the post on an attempt, Jake Bean tied the game at 7:52 with a point shot that pinballed off a Jets defender and in.

Just 33-seconds later, Winnipeg regained the lead on a fortunate bounce of their own, as Tanner Pearson snapped a loose puck through traffic to make it 2–1. Calgary countered again at 13:29 when Kevin Bahl’s drive from the blue line deflected off a skate and fooled Hellebuyck to even the score 2–2.

The Jets jumped ahead once more early in the third. Cole Perfetti deposited his first of the season into an open net after Kyle Connor’s shot clanged off the post on a power play at 1:20.

Down one late, the Flames pulled the goalie and went to work on a 6-on-4 power play. At 18:46, Matt Coronato cleaned up a rebound at the top of the crease—his fifth of the campaign—to force overtime.

Calgary earned a late power play in OT but couldn’t convert. In the shootout, after five straight misses, Gabriel Vilardi finally solved Wolf, ringing a shot off the post and in to secure the win for Winnipeg.

Shootout summary:

Frost (X), Connor (X), Huberdeau (X), Toews (X), Andersson (X), Vilardi (GWG)

Three Takeaways:

1. Wolf looked composed and confident

Another strong outing for the young goaltender, despite the loss. Wolf was calm, economical in his movements, and made several timely stops to keep the Flames competitive. His rebound control, especially on lateral plays, stood out.

2. Calgary’s blue line leads the charge

Both Bean and Bahl found the back of the net, possibly starting a trend of offensive contributions from the defence. Neither goal was flashy, but both were the product of smart, simple hockey—get pucks to the net, and hope for a bounce. Against an elite goaltender like Hellebuyck, that was the formula.

3. Frost hits a milestone and impacts the game

Morgan Frost picked up two assists—including the 100th of his NHL career—and looked dangerous all night. He created multiple chances at even strength and on the power play. If the Flames are looking for someone to drive offence, Frost showed signs he’s trending upward.

The Final Word:

Coach Ryan Huska on the Flames forcing OT.

“I liked a lot of our game tonight…We stayed in it, that was the most important thing for me.”

Mikael Backlund on the OT loss.

“It’s a big point for us, of course we wanted to win, but every point is big for us.”

Kevin Bahl on scoring and the defence chipping in with a pair of goals.

“It’s huge, the D were getting pucks to the net so sometimes they’re going to squeak in. I got lucky enough it went off somebody's skate. “