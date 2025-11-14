Flames Lock Down Sharks 2–0 for Fifth Win of the Season

The Calgary Flames (5–12–2) snapped their slide with a composed, defensively sound 2–0 victory over the San Jose Sharks (8–7–3) on Thursday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

It was one of Calgary’s most structured efforts of the year, highlighted by a dominant first period, airtight defending, and a sharp late push from their young contributors.

Blake Coleman delivered the game-winner with his team-leading seventh of the season, converting on a turnover he forced at the Sharks’ blue line before beating Sharks netminder, Yaroslav Askarov, cleanly at 5:46 of the second period. Sam Honzek iced the game with an empty-netter in the final minute.

Dustin Wolf picked up his fifth win—and his first shutout of the campaign—while making 16 saves in a quiet but focused performance. Calgary held San Jose without a shot for the first 16 minutes of the opening frame and carried a 13–1 edge after 20 minutes. Through 40, the Flames had outshot the Sharks 27–6, but maintained only a 1–0 lead entering the third.

Notably, Yegor Sharangovich was a healthy scratch and Connor Zary was deployed on the fourth line, while rookie sensation Macklin Celebrini entered the night leading San Jose with 26 points (10g, 17a) in 17 games.

Three Takeaways

1. Rory Kerins Shows He Belongs

In his return to the NHL lineup, Rory Kerins didn’t look out of place for a second. He disrupted plays, got sticks on pucks, pursued with pace, and showed poise in limited minutes. The Flames needed energy down the lineup, and Kerins provided it.

2. Yan Kuznetsov Bounces Back in a Big Way

After a game against St. Louis that he openly wanted back, Kuznetsov responded with a strong, confident performance. Paired with MacKenzie Weegar, he looked defensively solid, used his size effectively, and contributed to generating chances—particularly on the power play. A reassuring step forward for the young defenceman.

3. Dustin Wolf Stays Sharp in a Low-Event Night

For a goaltender who thrives on rhythm and puck touches, a 16-shot night can be a challenge. But Wolf stayed mentally engaged and delivered key stops late in the third period when the Sharks finally pushed, with four shots in the final minute of the game. Facing his hometown team, he looked composed, motivated, and dialed in from start to finish—earning a deserved shutout.

The Final Word

Blake Coleman on the offence.

“We’ve just got to continue to manufacture offence, and getting some ugly, low-scoring wins is a good way to do that and get you some confidence.”

Dustin Wolf on staying focused:

“It’s tough, but at the same time, that’s your job is to stay focused and to stay present and credit to our guys for playing in their zone most of the night.”

Rory Kerins on his first game back:

“Felt good out there. I thought we generated some chances. I think if we play like that for a couple more games we’re going to put some pucks in the back of the net.”