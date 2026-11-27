Calgary Flames
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Flames Fall to Devils in Back-and-Forth Afternoon Matchup
Nov 27, 2026 9:30 PMPublished Nov 27, 2026 9:30 PM
The Calgary Flames couldn’t keep pace with the New Jersey Devils in the third period, falling 5-3 in an afternoon matchup on the road.
Calgary had a difficult start, spending much of the opening period defending as New Jersey generated 14 scoring chances compared to just three for the Flames. Devin Cooley was sharp early, turning aside all 15 shots he faced in the opening frame to keep his team in the game.
Despite being outplayed for much of the period, the Flames found a way to open the scoring late. Joel Hanley sent a shot toward the net from the blue line, with the puck deflecting off a player in front before finding its way past Jake Allen to give Calgary a 1-0 lead.
Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images
Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images
The Devils responded quickly in the second period, scoring twice in a span of just 12 seconds to take the lead.
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Luke Hughes tied the game 56 seconds into the period after a strong cycle in the offensive zone. Dougie Hamilton found Hughes with a pass, allowing him to walk toward the hash marks before firing a wrist shot past Cooley. Jack Hughes picked up the secondary assist.
New Jersey struck again just 12 seconds later. A bouncing puck in front found its way to Jack Hughes, who spotted Timo Meier beside the net. Meier made no mistake with the finish, beating a diving Cooley to put the Devils ahead 2-1.
Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images
Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images
The Flames answered midway through the period. After winning a faceoff, Aydar Suniev and Morgan Frost did the work behind the net to create a loose puck in the slot. Matt Coronato found it and fired a shot past Allen at 12:24 to even the score at two.
Calgary regained the lead late in the period. After working the puck around the offensive zone, Zach Whitecloud sent a shot through traffic and past Allen at 18:06 to make it 3-2. Yegor Sharangovich and Simon Nemec by both picked up their second assists of the game on the goal, giving both players two points against their former team.
The Devils pushed back again in the third, with Jack Hughes tying the game at 7:35. Hughes showed off his individual skill, falling to the ice before getting back to his feet, driving toward the net and taking the puck around Cooley to finish the play and make it 3-3.
With the game still tied late in the period, New Jersey found the go-ahead goal. After some good puck movement, Meier located Connor Brown in front of the net. Brown went forehand to backhand before jamming the puck past Cooley to give the Devils a 4-3 lead.
Jack Hughes picked up his fourth point of the afternoon with the assist, finishing the game with a goal and three assists.
The Flames pulled Cooley for the extra attacker in the final minutes, but the Devils put the game away with an empty-net goal. Luke Hughes scored his second of the afternoon to seal the 5-3 win for New Jersey.
Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images
Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images
Three Takeaways
1. Former Devils make an impact
There was a little extra motivation for a pair of Flames facing their former team. Simon Nemec and Yegor Sharangovich each recorded two assists, making their presence felt against New Jersey. Both played a role in helping Calgary build its lead in the second period.
2. Cooley kept the Flames in it early
The Devils had 14 scoring chances in the opening period compared to just three for Calgary. The Flames struggled to find their footing early, but Cooley gave them a chance to settle into the game. His 15 saves in the first period kept New Jersey off the scoreboard and allowed Calgary to take the lead late in the frame.
3. Othmann leaves with an injury
There was a concerning moment late in the third period when Brennan Othmann delivered a hit before leaving the game and heading to the dressing room while clutching his shoulder. There was no immediate update on his status following the game.
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