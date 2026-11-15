Flames Hold Off Late Kings Push to Secure 3-2 Road Win

Calgary Flames
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Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Nov 15, 2026 6:14 AMPublished Nov 15, 2026 6:14 AM
The Calgary Flames picked up a 3-2 road victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night, getting goals from Morgan Frost and Matvei Gridin before holding off a late push from the home side.
Dustin Wolf got the start between the pipes for Calgary, turning aside 29 shots to help the Flames secure the win.
The opening period was scoreless, but Calgary broke through early in the second.
Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
At the 2:13 mark, Yegor Sharangovich capitalized on a neutral-zone turnover, setting up Morgan Frost for a one-timer. Frost made no mistake, burying his sixth goal of the season past Anton Forsberg to give the Flames a 1-0 lead.
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The teams were even at 18 shots apiece through 40 minutes.
Los Angeles found the equalizer early in the third period. At 6:21, Joel Armia got behind the Calgary defence and took a pass from Alex Laferriere before walking in and picking his spot with a well-placed wrist shot past Wolf to make it 1-1.
The Flames responded five minutes later.
After a turnover in front of the Kings’ net, Martin Pospisil sent a pass across to Matvei Gridin, who hammered home his sixth goal of the season at 11:21 to restore Calgary’s lead.
Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Sharangovich added an empty-net goal to put the Flames ahead 3-1, but the Kings weren’t finished.
Los Angeles pulled its goaltender and took a timeout in the final minute before cutting the deficit to one at 19:04. Laferriere’s shot from the blueline hit a body before reaching the net, bouncing to Mats Zuccarello, who fired it past a diving Wolf for his first goal as a King.
The Flames held on through the final seconds to come away with the 3-2 victory.
Three Takeaways
1. Wolf delivers another composed performance
Wolf was poised throughout the night, doing a good job of controlling rebounds and limiting second-chance opportunities. He finished with 29 saves and improved to 5-1-0 against the Kings in his career.
2. Closing out games remains important
Calgary improved to 6-2 when leading after two periods, but the late goal from Zuccarello was a reminder that games aren’t over until the final buzzer. The Flames managed to hang on, but will want to do a better job of limiting late opportunities when protecting a lead.
3. Flames make the most of their opportunities
Calgary was opportunistic offensively, creating several odd-man rushes and taking advantage of mistakes in the defensive zone. Both of the Flames’ even-strength goals came off turnovers, with Frost and Gridin making the Kings pay.
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