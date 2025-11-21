Sam Honzek Undergoes Surgery, Expected to Miss Remainder of Season

The Calgary Flames confirmed today that rookie forward Sam Honzek has undergone successful surgery to address a significant upper-body injury. The procedure carries an estimated recovery timeline of approximately six months, effectively ending the 21-year-old’s season.

The injury occurred during a game against the Winnipeg Jets last weekend in a collision with Mikael Backlund.

The extended absence also places Honzek’s international hopes in jeopardy. The Slovak winger had been under consideration for the Olympic roster, but the projected timeline makes his availability highly unlikely.

Honzek’s rookie campaign showed encouraging progress before the setback. He recorded two goals and four points through 18 games, while continuing to establish himself at the NHL level.