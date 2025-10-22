Flames Prospect Stockselius To Represent Sweden In Pre-World Juniors Tournament

Flames prospect and forward Theo Stockselius is one of 24 players who will play for Sweden in a five-nation U20 tournament in Piestany, Slovakia from Nov. 3–8. The tournament will be the last before this year's World Juniors in Minnesota.

The other teams that are playing are hosts Slovakia, Switzerland, Finland and Czechia.

Stockselius was a second-round 54th-overall pick earlier in this year's draft.

The 18-year-old has scored 14 points in 23 games in U18 games, and four points in three games in U20 contests for the Tre Kronor.