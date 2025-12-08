Flames Prospects Parekh, Reschny Invited to Canada’s World Junior Camp

Defenceman Zayne Parekh and forward Cole Reschny have been named to Team Canada’s national junior team’s training camp roster ahead of the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship.

The camp runs Dec. 12–22 in Niagara Falls, Ontario, marking the final evaluation window before Canada finalizes its roster for the tournament.

Parekh (Nobleton, ON) has already carved out an early NHL résumé in Calgary. The 2024 ninth-overall pick has suited up in 11 games this season.

Reschny (Macklin, SK) is coming off an impressive start to his collegiate career. The 2025 first-rounder (18th overall) has quickly become a playmaking force at the University of North Dakota, posting 18 points in 16 games during his freshman campaign.

This year’s 2026 World Juniors will be held in Minnesota, with games split between Saint Paul and Minneapolis.