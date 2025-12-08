Reacting To Hockey Canada's 2026 World Juniors Camp Roster

Canada's 2026 world juniors team expects to get back on track after back-to-back quarterfinal exits.

On Monday, Hockey Canada named the 27 players attending training camp in Niagara Falls, Ont., before heading to the World Junior Championship.

This year's edition takes place in Minnesota, where the Americans will be looking to defend their back-to-back gold medals. Canada is viewed as one of the best bets to unseat them as champions. Canada has some really high-end names, and for the first time in years, they have a truly dynamic duo in net that should be among the best tandems in the tournament.

Canada's training camp roster features 15 forwards, nine defenders and three goalies. The final roster, expected to be announced by Dec. 24, will feature 22 skaters and three goalies.

Their camp in Niagara Falls runs from Dec. 12 to 22. They will play two exhibition games against Sweden on Dec. 17 and 20 in Kitchener and London, Ont., before heading to Minnesota for a pre-tournament game against Denmark.

The loans from the NHL will be the most intriguing players at the world juniors.

Virtual locks for the team, Michael Misa (SJ) and defensemen Zayne Parekh (CGY) and Harrison Brunicke (PIT), should be big-minute, difference-makers for this team. They will very likely help form the leadership group of this team, along with the returning players like Gavin McKenna and Porter Martone (PHI).

Berkly Catton (SEA) and Sam Dickinson (SJ) were not initially named to the team as they will stay with their NHL clubs for the time being, but they could be loaned out closer to the tournament. Macklin Celebrini (SJ), Matthew Schaefer (NYI), Beckett Sennecke (ANA) and Ben Kindel (PIT) are among the players who could have been loaned but will not be.

Let's break down the roster by positions before analyzing the snubs. Check out the full roster list at the bottom.

Goalies

Carter George (LA) and Jack Ivankovic (NSH) are set to be the tandem of the tournament in net.

George was stellar at last year's tournament, despite the underwhelming result. He was often the reason the Canadians were in games, posting a .936 save percentage. George is likely to get the first crack at the starting job for Canada.

Ivankovic was also on the roster last year and likely slots in as the backup. He should receive a couple of games in the round-robin as Canada determines who's hot or not. Ivankovic played in just one game last year but looked very good, despite losing to Latvia in a shootout, 3-2.

Joshua Ravensbergen (SJ) will attend camp, and while he could certainly earn the backup role, he is likely on the outside looking in. Ivankovic is a returning player with plenty of pedigree and a history of excellent play with Canada internationally. With Canada's tendency to bring just two goalies, Ravensbergen seems like the obvious cut among the three.

No matter how good these netminders are, Canada must score and take advantage of the incredible pure skill and talent that they possess on their roster.

Defensemen

On the back end, Brunicke will play a big role as expected from any player on loan from the NHL. Parekh will be the offensive force from the blueline. The duo will lead a strong right side of the blueline.

Defensive stalwart Ben Danford (TOR) should be a steadying presence on the back end. Keaton Verhoeff, the top defender of the 2026 NHL draft, will be one of the most interesting names when it comes to what role he will play. He is a do-it-all defender who could end up sneaking into a prominent role.

On the left side, Jackson Smith (CLB) and Cameron Reid (NSH) will lead the way with mobility and puck-moving ability. Beyond those two, there will be some questions on the left side.

The draft-eligible Carson Carels is a surprise addition. His two-way play in the WHL has been impressive. Ethan Mackenzie is the biggest surprise, however, as an undrafted defender who brings some physicality. The final spot on the back end likely comes down to Carels and Mackenzie.

Reacting To USA Hockey's Preliminary 2026 World Junior Roster

Bruins, Islanders and Capitals prospects are among the returnees to Team USA's preliminary world junior squad, which will make some cuts before trying to win their third straight gold.

Forwards

Led by Gavin McKenna, Martone and Misa, the Canadians should be able to get back to their high-flying, high-scoring ways of the past.

They will be supported by some of the best scorers across junior hockey, such as Jake O'Brien (SEA) and Tij Iginla (UTA), and some very intriguing names from the NCAA, Cole Reschny and Michael Hage.

McKenna is the name most people want to see. Not only was he among the team's most effective forwards at last year's world juniors, but he also came into this season as the favorite to go first overall. While there have been some doubts about whether he's a surefire bet to go first overall at the 2026 NHL draft because of the middling start to his season in the NCAA, a big world juniors could springboard him into an excellent second half.

Martone has been a goal-scoring machine in the NCAA for Michigan State, which has been a welcome sight as he tended to lean into the playmaking side of his game a bit more prior to this season. If he can be the true dual threat that some thought he could, he could be one of the most impressive players at this event.

Among the players loaned from the NHL, Misa looks to be the most effective. His ability to play at both ends of the ice, bring a diverse offensive skill set and be a potential top line center alongside McKenna and Martone could make him a candidate to win tournament MVP. Assuming he's fully healthy after an ankle injury that kept him out of the lineup for an extended period.

Two of the most interesting additions to this team are Caleb Desnoyers (UTA) and Carter Bear (DET). Both players have had good but not great starts to the season. They were both high first-round picks – fourth and 13th overall, respectively – in last year's NHL draft, so they have the pedigree, but they are both producing at lower rates than they did last year. To be fair, both dealt with injuries over the summer, and they've picked up their production as of late.

Who Are The Most Surprising Snubs?

As always, there are plenty of notable omissions from the roster. Most notably, Cayden Lindstrom (CLB) and Justin Carbonneau (STL) will get talked about, but this year's forward group is certainly a strong one. Either of them could have been justified ahead of a player like Sam O'Reilly (TB), but Hockey Canada values players like O'Reilly who play a smart, simple game in the bottom six.

Other notable players left off the roster include forwards Roger McQueen (ANA), Marek Vanacker (CHI), Sacha Boisvert (CHI) and defensemen Charlie Elick (CLB), Owen Protz (MTL) and Xavier Villeneuve.

We will see one forward, one defender and one goalie cut from this roster. Canada has traditionally brought two goalies to this event. If Dickinson or Catton are loaned out by their NHL clubs, we would see an additional player at each position cut to account for them. It will be a very interesting group heading into the tournament.

Full Canadian World Junior Camp Roster List

Forwards

Carter Bear, Everett (WHL)

Cole Beaudoin, Barrie (OHL)

Braeden Cootes, Seattle (WHL)

Caleb Desnoyers, Moncton (QMJHL)

Liam Greentree, Windsor (OHL)

Michael Hage, Michigan (NCAA)

Tij Iginla, Kelowna (WHL)

Jett Luchanko, Brantford (OHL)

Brady Martin, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)

Porter Martone, Michigan State (NCAA)

Gavin McKenna, Penn State (NCAA)

Michael Misa, San Jose (NHL)

Jake O'Brien, Brantford (OHL)

Sam O'Reilly, London (OHL)

Cole Reschny, North Dakota (NCAA)

Defensemen

Kashawn Aitcheson, Barrie (OHL)

Harrison Brunicke, Pittsburgh (NHL)

Carson Carels, Prince George (WHL)

Ben Danford, Brantford (OHL)

Ethan Mackenzie, Edmonton (WHL)

Zayne Parekh, Calgary (NHL)

Cameron Reid, Kitchener (OHL)

Jackson Smith, Penn State (NCAA)

Keaton Verhoeff, North Dakota (NCAA)

Goaltenders

Carter George, Owen Sound (OHL)

Jack Ivankovic, Michigan (NCAA)

Joshua Ravensbergen, Prince George (WHL)

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.