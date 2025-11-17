Flames Recall Hunt and Morton; Kerins Returned to Wranglers

The Calgary Flames announced today that forwards Dryden Hunt and Sam Morton have been recalled from the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers, while Rory Kerins has been assigned to the Wranglers.

Morton, 26, earns his first call-up of the season after posting 12 points (4g, 8a) in 16 games with the Wranglers. He is in his third season with the Wranglers, and made his NHL debut late last season, scoring in his first game against the Los Angeles Kings. He signed a one-year, two-way contract extension with the Calgary Flames on July 9, 2025. The deal carries an AAV of $775,000.

Hunt, 29, has five goals and 16 points in 15 games with the Wranglers this season. He is a reliable option for NHL depth while serving as a top-six contributor in the AHL. He has appeared in 33 games with the Flames over the past three seasons. Calgary re-signed Hunt to a two-year, two-way extension on June 20 worth $825,000 AAV.

Kerins heads back to the Wranglers after his recent two-game stint with the big club.