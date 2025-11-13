Rory Kerins Set for Flames Return as Calgary Seeks Offensive Boost

The Calgary Flames will add a fresh dose of skill and energy to their lineup tonight, as forward Rory Kerins is set to draw in against the San Jose Sharks after being recalled from the AHL on Thursday.

Kerins has been one of the Wranglers’ most reliable producers to start the season, posting 14 points (5 goals, 9 assists) in 13 games, placing him eighth in AHL scoring. The 23-year-old credits a strong, consistent start for the confidence he brings into his return to the NHL.

“Very comfortable coming back up here and seeing everyone, and it’s fun,” Kerins told reporters Thursday.

“I feel like I’ve been pretty consistent down there… I feel good about my game and confident.”

Kerins is projected to skate alongside Nazem Kadri and Joel Farabee - as reported by Sportsnet 960’s Pat Steinberg - a trio that has the potential to form one of Calgary’s more dynamic offensive lines. With the Flames in clear need of scoring support, the opportunity arrives at an ideal time.

This isn’t Kerins’ first look with the big club. Despite limited NHL action last season, he made an impression—four assists in five games, finishing plus-3, and showing notable poise for a 2020 sixth-round pick. His track record suggests that his upward trajectory is no fluke.

The offensive instincts have been there for years. His final OHL season with the Soo Greyhounds remains a defining example: 118 points (43g, 75a) in 67 games, a breakout display of elite vision and playmaking ability.

He carried that momentum into last year with the Wranglers, scoring a career-high 33 goals and leading the team with 61 points, further reinforcing his status as one of Calgary’s most intriguing young assets.

Kerins also made an early statement in preseason, scoring the game-winning goal on the power play and adding an assist in a 4–1 victory over Seattle on September 23.

Now, the question shifts to whether he can hold down a spot in the NHL. The Flames, battling for consistency and searching for an offensive spark, could certainly use someone with Kerins’ creativity and pace. This recall provides him with a legitimate opening—one he’s been working toward for years.

If his development curve is any indication, Kerins may be stepping into the right role at the right moment.