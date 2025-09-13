Flames Rookies Hold Off Oilers for 6–5 Victory in Edmonton

EDMONTON – The Calgary Flames rookies earned a 6–5 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night, holding off a late push in an entertaining matchup at Rogers Place.

After giving up the opening goal to the Oilers, the Flames responded with a tally of their own before the end of the first period, when Hunter Laing capitalized on a rebound in front to even the score at 1–1.

Calgary controlled the second period, striking three times to build a commanding lead. Nathan Brisson put the Flames ahead 2-1, then Sam Honzek finished off a crisp power-play passing play, and Aydar Suniev added to the lead with a one-timer off the rush to make it 4–1 at the break.

In the third, Matvei Gridin and Parker Bell each found the back of the net to extend Calgary’s advantage to 6–2. Edmonton answered with three goals in the final few minutes, but the Flames held strong to secure the 6-5 victory.

Owen Say picked up the ‘W’ between the pipes for Calgary.

The two teams meet again for a rematch in Calgary at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Sunday.