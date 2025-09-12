Lineup For Oilers Friday Rookie Game vs Flames Revealed

As per Oilers Now host and radio color commentator Bob Stauffer, the Edmonton Oilers have set their rookie lineup for tonight’s game. They will take on the Calgary Flames rookies.

On the forward lines, Isaac (Ike) Howard will play with Josh Samanski and Matt Savoie. Two of the three (Howard and Savoie) are expected to play big roles in the upcoming 2025-26 season.

Rhett Pitlick, Viljami Marjala, and Quinn Hutson will play on line two. Quinn is the younger brother of Lane Hutson from the Montreal Canadiens.

Connor Clattenburg, Matt Copponi, and Tommy Lafrenière will make up line three. Brady Stonehouse, David Lewandowski, and James Stefan will round out the forward lines.

The defense pairs are Damien Carfagna and Beau Akey, Dru Krebs with Parker Von Richter, Caron Woodall-Adam, and Hyde Davidson.

In goal, Samuel Jonsson will start, supported by Nathaniel Day and Josh Banini.

Fans can expect to see a mix of the Oilers’ top young prospects in action, providing an early look at the organization’s depth and future talent.

Fleury’s PTO Will Spark Mid-Season Goalie Speculation With Oilers

The Pittsburgh Penguins recently announced that legendary goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury will return to the organization on a professional tryout (PTO) contract. The signing and pre-season event does not mean Fleury is coming out of retirement or making an NHL comeback, but that won't stop fans of the Edmonton Oilers from making assumptions and connecting some dots.

Bookmark The Hockey News Edmonton Oilers team site to never miss the latest news, game-day coverage, and more. Add us to your Google News favourites, and never miss a story.