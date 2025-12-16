Flames Seek Another Win as Dads Trip Wraps Up in San Jose

The Calgary Flames wrap up their Dads Trip through Southern California tonight with a matchup against the San Jose Sharks.

Calgary opened the swing on a high note, earning a 2–1 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night. Morgan Frost sealed the win just 1:06 into the extra frame, giving the Flames a strong start to the trip. Dustin Wolf turned aside 22 shots to record his 10th win of the season - and fourth straight W.

With the win, the Flames improved to 6-3-1 over their last 10 games as they look to build momentum heading into tonight’s contest.

Mackenzie Weegar continues to log heavy minutes and deliver at both ends of the ice. The blueliner led all Flames’ skaters in ice time against LA, playing 26:52 while registering five shots on goal and five blocked shots.

Rookie, Hunter Brzustewicz played his second game of the season with the big club, logging 11:57 of ice time over 17 shifts. He’s plus-1 in two games.

Wolf is expected to get the start in goal against his hometown Sharks. He was sharp in the teams’ previous meeting on Nov. 13 at the Scotiabank Saddledome, stopping all 17 shots he faced in a 2–0 shutout. Blake Coleman scored the game-winning goal, while Sam Honzek added an empty-net marker.

Notable:

Captain Mikael Backlund did not finish Saturday’s game against the Kings and is listed as questionable for tonight. If Backlund is unable to go, Dryden Hunt—recalled last week—is expected to step into the lineup.