Flames Stay Hot at Home, Edge Bruins 2–1 in Overtime

The Calgary Flames leaned on patience, goaltending, and timely execution to earn a 2–1 overtime win against the Boston Bruins on Monday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

The opening period lacked pace until Boston earned a power play midway through the frame. Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf was sharp early, making a pair of key saves to keep the game scoreless. Late in the period, Bruins defenceman Andrew Peeke drove toward the net and made contact with Wolf after losing the puck, as it slipped through Wolf and into the net. Calgary challenged for goaltender interference, but the goal stood, giving Boston a 1–0 lead at the 18:06 mark and putting the Flames shorthanded to close the period.

The second period remained tight-checking and low-event until Calgary finally broke through. At 13:33, sustained pressure in the offensive zone paid off as Mikael Backlund found Blake Coleman in the slot. Coleman snapped a quick shot through Bruins netminder Jeremy Swayman to tie the game 1–1, marking his team-leading 12th goal of the season.

The third period stayed scoreless despite Boston holding an 8–1 edge in shots. As regulation expired, Bruins defenceman Jonathan Aspirot was assessed a high-sticking penalty, sending the Flames to overtime with a carryover power play.

Calgary nearly saw the advantage backfire when Pavel Zacha sprung loose for a shorthanded breakaway early in overtime. Wolf came up with a clutch stop and turned aside the rebound attempt from Nikita Zadorov. Moments later, the Flames capitalized. Yegor Sharangovich fired a shot through traffic, and Connor Zary got a piece of the rebound in front, as the puck found its way past Swayman to secure the 2–1 overtime victory.

Three Takeaways

1. Blake Coleman continues to set the tone

Coleman delivered exactly what the Flames needed — offence, physical play, and composure in big moments. His second-period goal provided the spark, he finished checks throughout the night, and he drew the penalty that set up the overtime winner. His consistency has made him one of Calgary’s most reliable drivers this season.

2. Dustin Wolf was calm and composed

Wolf turned aside 24 shots, including two high-danger chances in overtime, earning his 50th win of the season. He remained poised under pressure, tracked pucks well through traffic, and made the saves Calgary needed when momentum tilted Boston’s way.

3. The power play found a way when it mattered most

Calgary went 0-for-4 with the man advantage in regulation, struggling to generate rhythm. But the unit stayed patient, and the carryover power play in overtime finally delivered, proving decisive in a tightly contested game.

The Final Word

Coleman on the effort:

“They play a pretty similar game to us and you’ve got to earn your ice and your space. Felt like one of those games that one goal was going to be the difference late in the game and, not pretty, but we got the job done.”

Wolf on the overtime breakaway saves:

“Saw the first one, got snowed on the second one, so thankfully (the puck) hit me.”

Zary on the goaltending:

“At the end of day I think we just know (Wolf’s) got our back and he’s going to make big saves all the time and keep us in games… whether they’re on a 2-on-1 or have a breakaway you have confidence that Wolf is just going to make the save.”