Why Mikael Backlund’s Value Goes Far Beyond the Scoresheet

When the Calgary Flames signed captain Mikael Backlund to a two-year contract extension carrying a $3.25 million average annual value, the reaction among fans was mixed. The immediate question wasn’t subtle: why commit to a 36-year-old centre whose raw production has never driven headlines?

But that question may miss the larger point. A more revealing question is this: who, exactly, replaces what Backlund provides?

Backlund isn’t a franchise No. 1 centre in the modern offensive sense. He’s not going to be confused with Nathan MacKinnon, Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl, and judging his value through that lens creates an unfair comparison. Calgary still needs a true top-line pivot — that much is clear — but Backlund’s role has never been about matching elite offensive stars shift for shift. Instead, it has been about shutting them down, playing the hardest minutes in hockey — and playing them well.

Few centres in the league shoulder a heavier defensive workload. Backlund consistently draws top-line matchups, starts more shifts in the defensive zone than any forward on the roster, and is tasked with neutralizing elite opponents while still driving play north. This season, over 28 percent of his shifts begin in the defensive zone, compared to just 5.5 percent in the offensive end — deployment that would suppress offence for most players.

Yet Backlund has found ways to contribute anyway.

He currently sits third on the Flames in scoring with nine goals and 21 points, exceeding his 8.8 expected goals on the season. Over his last two games alone, he has produced four goals and five points — timely offence that underscores his ability to rise in key moments. At the faceoff dot, he’s operating at 51.8 percent, one of the strongest marks of his career, providing Calgary with reliable possession in high-leverage situations.

What stands out most is how Backlund’s game has evolved rather than declined.

“Mike’s going to the net more,” explained coach Ryan Huska about Backlunds performance this season. “I feel that he’s now up to speed, it took him a little while to get there but now he’s going.”

That adjustment — getting inside, simplifying his attack, and leaning into timing rather than speed — has allowed Backlund to remain effective despite the physical toll of his role. Recently, he reached another milestone, playing his 1,100th NHL game, all with the Flames — a testament not just to durability, but sustained trust from every coaching staff he’s played under.

Beyond the measurable impact lies Backlund’s most overlooked contribution: leadership that directly influences development.

When Connor Zary struggled earlier this season, the coaching staff placed him alongside Backlund and Blake Coleman. The effect was immediate. The line stabilized, played faster, and became harder to play against — hallmarks of Backlund’s influence.

“That line, I think they’re playing a much quicker game… I think all three of them have been much harder on the puck, and that’s the difference,” said Huska.

“I think those two guys (Backlund and Coleman) deserve a ton (of credit). Over the years we always tend to play a younger player of some type with those guys because they’re responsible, they work hard and they both have a skill set that allows them to make plays, and I think the two of them deserve a lot of credit for bringing a younger player along. Not only by building their confidence but those two guys force them to be better 200-foot players because they always play against top lines, so I give a lot of credit to Mikael and Blake.”

That mentorship isn’t accidental. Backlund’s consistency, attention to detail, and willingness to absorb the toughest assignments create an environment where younger players can grow without being overwhelmed. It’s a leadership trait that doesn’t show up in box scores but directly affects roster progression.

In the end, the Flames didn’t extend Backlund because of nostalgia or sentimentality. They did it because players who can defend at an elite level, win key draws, chip in offence, mentor youth, and handle relentless matchups against top competition are rare — and even rarer to replace internally.

Backlund’s season may not dominate highlight reels, but analytically and contextually, his impact remains central to how the Flames function. For a team navigating transition, that kind of reliability is not just valuable — it’s essential.