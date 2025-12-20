Game Preview: Golden Knights at Flames

The Calgary Flames return to the Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday night looking to continue their strong play at home as they host the Vegas Golden Knights.

Calgary is coming off a 4–2 win over the Seattle Kraken on Thursday and has gone 8-2-1 in its last 11 home games. Saturday’s matchup is the third of four regular-season meetings between the two clubs in 2025–26, with Vegas holding a 2-0-0 advantage in the series.

Rasmus Andersson reached a milestone in Thursday’s win, recording his 200th career NHL assist as part of a three-assist performance.

Devin Cooley is expected to start in goal for Calgary. He enters the game with a 3-4-2 record, a .914 save percentage, and a 2.35 goals-against average.

Here is the projected line combinations for tonight’s tilt.

FORWARDS

Yegor Sharangovich – Nazem Kadri – Joel Farabee

Jonathan Huberdeau – Morgan Frost – Matt Coronato

Connor Zary – Mikael Backlund – Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg – Jonathan Beecher – Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl – Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov – MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley – Hunter Brzustewicz

STARTING GOALTENDER

Devin Cooley