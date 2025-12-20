    • Powered by Roundtable

    Game Preview: Golden Knights at Flames

    Dec 20, 2025, 23:54
    The Calgary Flames return to the Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday night looking to continue their strong play at home as they host the Vegas Golden Knights.

    Calgary is coming off a 4–2 win over the Seattle Kraken on Thursday and has gone 8-2-1 in its last 11 home games. Saturday’s matchup is the third of four regular-season meetings between the two clubs in 2025–26, with Vegas holding a 2-0-0 advantage in the series.

    Rasmus Andersson reached a milestone in Thursday’s win, recording his 200th career NHL assist as part of a three-assist performance.

    Devin Cooley is expected to start in goal for Calgary. He enters the game with a 3-4-2 record, a .914 save percentage, and a 2.35 goals-against average.

    Here is the projected line combinations for tonight’s tilt. 

    FORWARDS

    Yegor Sharangovich – Nazem Kadri – Joel Farabee

    Jonathan Huberdeau – Morgan Frost – Matt Coronato

    Connor Zary – Mikael Backlund – Blake Coleman

    Ryan Lomberg – Jonathan Beecher – Adam Klapka

    DEFENCE

    Kevin Bahl – Rasmus Andersson

    Yan Kuznetsov – MacKenzie Weegar

    Joel Hanley – Hunter Brzustewicz

    STARTING GOALTENDER

    Devin Cooley