Calm, Cooley, and Collected

Devin Cooley (3–3–2) returns to the crease Wednesday night against the Detroit Red Wings, looking for his fourth win of the season. Through 11 appearances with the Flames, he’s posted a 2.17 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage.

He is 3-2-1 in his last six starts, and enters the matchup aiming to bounce back from a 1–0 overtime loss in Carolina and a tough outing in his most recent start in Nashville, where he surrendered four goals on 16 shots before being pulled after two periods.

A flash in the pan? A fluke? A lucky streak?

Is Cooley for real?

If you hear him speak, you quickly realize he’s wired differently — in the best way. And yes, he appears very real. Cooley has brought an authentic, upbeat, and steady mindset to the Flames all year.

“I try not to think too much into things,” Cooley told the media. “Like I said at the beginning of the year, I don’t care if I get 50 starts or five starts or I’m not even in this league, like wherever I am I’m just going to keep working and doing my thing, controlling what I can control and having a lot of fun with it … I’ve tried to make the most of it and I’m glad things worked out the way they did.”

That attitude shows. His numbers speak for themselves, but it’s his presence that has stood out: calm, confident, and increasingly comfortable. He’s made timely stops, added a few highlight-reel saves, and never seems rattled — a mindset he credits for his growth.

He spoke openly about that mental shift after the loss to Carolina.

“In previous years, I was so focused internally and stressed out and second-guessing myself,” revealed Cooley. “Now I’m only focused on what’s happening outside, on what the other team is doing and trying to have a lot of fun while I play. It just makes things so much easier and it’s just been a blast. I just continue to learn and continue to get better and, hopefully, I can continue that for a whole season … so that’s kind of my goal is just to continue to progress and continue to be consistent.”

“This is my purpose in life,” he added. “This is what gives me energy and what gives me happiness and it’s what I enjoy more than anything. I’m just happy to be here.”

Before this current homestand, Cooley unexpectedly appeared in five of six games — a stretch made possible when Dustin Wolf hit a rough patch. Cooley stepped in, elevated his game, and earned the staff’s confidence. His 2.17 GAA sits tied for sixth among qualified NHL goaltenders, and his .920 save percentage ranks tied for third.

For someone who began the season as a questionable backup simply trying to make the roster, he’s done more than hold his own. He’s exceeded expectations, embraced the moment, and — most importantly — keeps having fun.