‘He’s Earned It’ - Devin Cooley Turning Doubt into Dependability

When the Calgary Flames opened training camp, goaltending was the biggest question mark on the roster. Dustin Wolf was locked in as the starter, so the real competition was for the backup job, between Ivan Prosvetov and Devin Cooley.

It was a tight race, right down to the final weekend of the preseason. Both got one last look against the Vancouver Canucks — and both had nights to forget. Prosvetov allowed five goals on 19 shots, Cooley gave up three on seven, and the Flames lost 8–1. Not exactly the kind of game that clarifies much.

Still, Calgary’s coaching staff saw something they liked in Cooley — his composure, his 6-foot-5 frame, his demeanor — and gave him the nod. For the first time in his career, the 28-year-old from Los Gatos, California, started the season on an NHL roster.

So far, that decision looks justified.

Through five appearances, including three starts, Cooley has quietly delivered strong, consistent play. He’s posted a 1.75 goals-against average and a .935 save percentage — elite numbers by any standard, and even more impressive on a team struggling to score or defend with consistency.

Cooley’s poise isn’t new and shouldn’t come as a surprise. He was an AHL All-Star with the Calgary Wranglers last season and was trending towards NHL consideration before a concussion slowed him down. The back half of his season wasn’t the same — and really, who could blame him?

However, the flashes of talent were there: size, lateral movement, calmness, and confidence. Healthy again, his technical game — economical and positionally sound — has translated seamlessly to the next level.

The record (0-2-1) doesn’t reflect it yet; Cooley’s still searching for his first win as a Flame, but that’s more a reflection of team scoring than goaltending. Calgary has managed just five goals total in his three starts. Hard to win with that kind of run support.

What stands out is how reliable he’s been, and if this early sample is any indication (small as it may be), he’s not just filling a role, he’s solidifying it. For a goaltender who came into camp fighting for a job, Cooley’s story is already one of quiet perseverance — he’s earned his spot, and with every save, he’s making the most of it.