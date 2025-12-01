Huberdeau Leading by Example, Galvanizing the Group

Jonathan Huberdeau hasn’t always gotten the credit he deserves in Calgary. His arrival didn’t unfold the way anyone expected, and that slow start seemed to cloud the perception of the player, professional and teammate he is.

When he came to the Flames following a career year in Florida, fans naturally expected that elite production to continue. It didn’t — and suddenly, it felt like he had to rebuild his reputation from scratch. Fair? No. But that’s the reality of pro sports: performance is judged first, personality second.

That’s why what happened after Matt Coronato took a dangerous hit from behind against Dallas resonated so strongly. Huberdeau, not exactly known as someone paid to fight, didn’t hesitate for a second. He dropped the gloves with Mikko Rantanen, sending a clear message to both his teammates and the league — this group is tight, and they’ll stand up for one another.

“I just had to have Matty’s back,” Huberdeau explained. “Just got to step up for a guy sometimes. It’s not my type, but you’ve got to get out there and try and protect your players. We’re a close team… I think any guy is going to do that for every player.”

It wasn’t calculated. It wasn’t theatrical. It was instinct — the kind of instinct that tells you exactly what kind of teammate Huberdeau is. And inside the room, nobody was surprised.

“It means a lot,” said Coronato after the game, with blood still squeezing its way out of the stitches in his nose. “He’s one of our best players, one of our most skilled players, so to see him do that, it means a lot, but I think it speaks to the closeness of our group.”

Goaltender Devin Cooley, never one to hold back, lit up when asked about Huberdeau’s influence.

“(He’s) just a leader .. he’s awesome!” exclaimed Cooley. “He’s one of the nicest guys I’ve ever met. So humble, so down to earth, just a total team guy, and I think that just shows his character, and the kind of guy he is.”

Head coach Ryan Huska echoed it with conviction.

“Huby is one of the best team guys I’ve been around. In every sense of the word. Whatever we need, he’s more than willing to do it for the team. Sometimes he gives too much of himself up at times for the benefit of the team… that’s the way he is.”

Huberdeau has quietly been a steady contributor this season, with 4 goals, and 12 points on the year, but his impact goes well beyond the scoresheet. His willingness to step in, step up, and set a standard has become a galvanizing force for a team navigating a difficult start.

He may not wear the ‘C,’ but he plays like someone who could — and it’s hard to imagine anyone in the room disagreeing.