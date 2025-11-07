Huberdeau’s Hot Streak Offers Hope Amid Flames’ Early-Season Struggles

It’s been a long road back to form for Jonathan Huberdeau, but the veteran forward is finally starting to look like the offensive catalyst the Calgary Flames hoped for when they signed him to an eight-year, $84 million contract.

On a team struggling to find consistent scoring, Huberdeau has quietly become a steady source of production. The 32-year-old enters Friday’s matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks riding a six-game point streak, with three goals and seven points over that stretch.

What’s stood out most isn’t just the offence — it’s the completeness of his game. Huberdeau’s play away from the puck has improved significantly, showing confidence and composure reminiscent of his peak years in Florida. For the first time since arriving in Calgary, he’s resembling the player who earned that $10.5 million annual cap hit.

His first two seasons in Calgary were rocky, marred by inconsistency and adjustment challenges. The transition from the Sunshine State to Southern Alberta — both on and off the ice — wasn’t seamless. Add in coaching changes and roster turnover, and it’s no surprise his production dipped.

But the signs of resurgence began last year. Huberdeau scored 28 goals and 62 points in 81 games — just two shy of his career-high in goals — hinting that the old confidence was returning.

After missing the first five games of this season, he’s picked up right where he left off. With eight points (4G, 4A) through 10 games, he’s on pace for 31 goals and 62 points if he stays healthy — numbers that would mark his best campaign as a Flame.

Meanwhile, the Flames as a team remain in tough shape. Despite back-to-back wins, they still sit at the bottom of the NHL standings with a 4-9-2 record. The climb back to relevance will be steep — and Huberdeau’s consistency could be key to any turnaround.

Interestingly, the narrative surrounding his contract may also be shifting. Once viewed as an “unmovable deal,” Huberdeau’s improved form, professionalism, and leadership have drawn positive attention. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman even hinted in his 32 Thoughts column that Huberdeau’s contractual perception could be changing.

So could his name emerge in trade conversations — not as a burden, but as an asset?

Whether the Flames can right the ship remains to be seen. But one thing’s for certain: Huberdeau is playing like he’s determined to silence the critics — and perhaps, redefine his legacy in Calgary.