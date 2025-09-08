BOLD PREDICTION: Coronato Will Be Calgary's First 40 Goal-Scorer In A Season Since 2021-22

Matt Coronato has had an off-season to remember: He signed a contract extension with the Flames (well-deserved at that) and was selected to represent the eventual winners, Team USA for the World Championships though the Flames withdrew him as a "preventative measure" due to an undisclosed injury.

But it might just get better for the 2021 Draft 13th-overall pick.

He just might pull off something amazing and score 40 goals this upcoming season.

That is an improvement by at least 16 from his last season's tally of 24.

Coronato can certainly live up to that

According to MoneyPuck, he was one of 38 players to score at least 24 goals and and score 4.4 goals above expected.

That might not seem like a very exclusive club, but he was the the third-youngest skater in that group and the youngest in the Pacific Division at the age of 22.

And I believe what we saw last season was just appetizer, yet it felt like the main course.

According to NHL EDGE, the New York-native is in the 86th percentile in shots on goal from ALL areas of the ice and 85th percentile for goals amongst forwards.

Only his shooting percentage is low, but expecting it to jump tremendously is certainly no wishful thinking.

What I also like about Coronato is he plays under pressure aka like a senior player.

When the Flames were trying to break into the playoff picture towards the end of last season, Coronato scored three goals in the last seven games, and registered at least a point in each of those contests.

When the lights are brightest, Coronato plays his best. With a great summer in the rearview mirror, the former Harvard product is due for a (massive) breakout year.