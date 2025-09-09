No More Excuses Now For The 2025-26 Calgary Flames

While we mentioned way back on July 1 that the Flames GM was very quiet on the first day of free agency, his actions up till now have only confirmed what we suspected, and that's go with what he's got.

Craig Conroy brought back a lot of players this off-season.

A LOT of which have the proverbial "chips on their shoulders"

Earlier in the off-season, Martin Pospisil was signed to a three-year contract with an AAV $2.5 million. That's an upgrade from the $1 million he had on his previous contract of 150%.

While it is a great deal for the 25-year-old, it's a head-scratcher as Pospisil scored just four goals and 25 points in 81 games last season after putting up eight goals and 24 points in 63 games in his 2023-24 rookie season. He also put up the highest penalty minutes on the team in his rookie season and second-highest on the squad last season.

Of course, as I mentioned, he did draw more penalties than committing them, and he is a great playmaker and has TREMENDOUS speed for a bottom-six player.

Question is... can he do it again?

Fellow bottom-sixer Morgan Frost who also signed a multi-year contract has admitted that he needs to be better this upcoming Flames' campaign.

It's very obvious for Connor Zary and Dustin Wolf.

Zary was held off until the tail-end of the summer to be given a contract extension because of a history of injuries that includes his lower body.

He wanted a shot to prove himself?

Well?

He got it.

As for Wolf, the California kid did not receive an invite to Team USA's Orientation Camp and has publicly admitted he is legitimately going into this upcoming season with a chip on his shoulder after being a Calder Trophy finalist last season, and having more to prove in the 2025-26 campaign.

GM Conroy is taking a chance on all these players.

The eyes of the fans in Southern Alberta may be lighting up when contracts are getting extended, but hey, it's not their jobs on the line.

Plain and simple: The time for talking is over, and now is the time to deliver and live up to those contracts.

And let's not forget to add last year's signing Yegor Sharangovich to this group, who also got an enviable contract and still has to show he deserves it.