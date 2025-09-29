Carolina Hurricanes @ Florida Panthers Preseason Game 5: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Preseason Game 5 (1-3-0)

When - 6 p.m., Monday, Sept. 29

Where - Amerant Bank Arena; Sunrise, FL

How to Watch - hurricanes.com (only viewable in the local TV viewing area)

The Carolina Hurricanes will hit the road for their penultimate game of the regular season as they take on the Florida Panthers in Sunrise.



The Canes will be icing almost entirely an AHL/prospect lineup, so while it might not be pretty, it could also be the final chance for players like Bradly Nadeau, Kevin Labanc and Charles Alexis Legault to make an impression.



The game will start at 6 p.m. tonight and then the Canes won't play again until Oct. 4 in Nashville.

Streaks

Bradly Nadeau (3g) has scored in two straight games.

Nadeau and Kevin Labanc will both play in all five preseason games so far.

Milestone Watch

N/A

Game Notes

Carolina will be icing almost entirely a non-NHL roster tonight in Florida.

The only main roster pieces going to Sunrise are Frederik Andersen and Alexander Nikishin.

Nadeau, Labanc, Felix Unger Sorum, Ryan Suzuki, Tyson Jost, Charles Alexis Legault will be playing in a back-to-back.

Key Matchups

Projected Starting Goalies

Frederik Andersen: 0-0-0; 1.000 Sv%; 0 GAA (1 Preseason Appearance)

Nikita Quapp: 0-5-0; 0.870 Sv%; 4.08 GAA (DEL)

Leading Scorers

Goals - Bradly Nadeau (3)

Points - Bradly Nadeau (4)

Power Play

Carolina - 9.1% (2/22)

Penalty Kill

Carolina - 81.25% (13/16)

Hurricanes Projected Lineup

Bradly Nadeau - Tyson Jost - Felix Unger Sorum

Givani Smith - Ryan Suzuki - Kevin Labanc

Josiah Slavin - Justin Robidas - Noel Gunler

Gleb Trikozov - Ivan Ryabkin



Alexander Nikishin - Joel Nystrom

Mike Reilly - Oliver Kylington

Gavin Bayreuther - Charles Alexis Legault

Bryce Montgomery



Frederik Andersen

Nikita Quapp

Panthers Projected Lineup

*Not yet posted*

Recent Articles

Hurricanes Make First Cuts, Assign Two Goaltenders To AHL

The Carolina Hurricanes have made their first training camp cuts, sending both netminders Amir Miftakhov and Ruslan Khazheyev down to the Chicago Wolves of the AHL.

Logan Stankoven Starting At Center To Open Hurricanes Training Camp

Bradly Nadeau Better Prepared, More Confident In Second Training Camp As He Aims To Make Hurricanes Roster

Cayden Primeau Excited About New Opportunity With Father's Former Team In Carolina

Olympic Aspirations, New Teammates and Rising Stardom: A Q&A With Seth Jarvis

Mike Reilly Provides Hurricanes With The Veteran Blueline Depth They Lacked Last Season

'He's Getting By Now On Just Pure Talent': Communication Still Area Of Concern For Hurricanes Coaching Staff, Rookie Blueliner Alexander Nikishin

Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.