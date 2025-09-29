Carolina Hurricanes @ Florida Panthers Preseason Game 5: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Preseason Game 5 (1-3-0)
When - 6 p.m., Monday, Sept. 29
Where - Amerant Bank Arena; Sunrise, FL
How to Watch - hurricanes.com (only viewable in the local TV viewing area)
The Carolina Hurricanes will hit the road for their penultimate game of the regular season as they take on the Florida Panthers in Sunrise.
The Canes will be icing almost entirely an AHL/prospect lineup, so while it might not be pretty, it could also be the final chance for players like Bradly Nadeau, Kevin Labanc and Charles Alexis Legault to make an impression.
The game will start at 6 p.m. tonight and then the Canes won't play again until Oct. 4 in Nashville.
Streaks
Milestone Watch
Game Notes
Key Matchups
Projected Starting Goalies
Leading Scorers
Power Play
Penalty Kill
Bradly Nadeau - Tyson Jost - Felix Unger Sorum
Givani Smith - Ryan Suzuki - Kevin Labanc
Josiah Slavin - Justin Robidas - Noel Gunler
Gleb Trikozov - Ivan Ryabkin
Alexander Nikishin - Joel Nystrom
Mike Reilly - Oliver Kylington
Gavin Bayreuther - Charles Alexis Legault
Bryce Montgomery
Frederik Andersen
Nikita Quapp
*Not yet posted*
Logan Stankoven Starting At Center To Open Hurricanes Training Camp
Bradly Nadeau Better Prepared, More Confident In Second Training Camp As He Aims To Make Hurricanes Roster
Cayden Primeau Excited About New Opportunity With Father's Former Team In Carolina
Olympic Aspirations, New Teammates and Rising Stardom: A Q&A With Seth Jarvis
Mike Reilly Provides Hurricanes With The Veteran Blueline Depth They Lacked Last Season
'He's Getting By Now On Just Pure Talent': Communication Still Area Of Concern For Hurricanes Coaching Staff, Rookie Blueliner Alexander Nikishin
Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.