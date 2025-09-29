    • Powered by Roundtable

    Carolina Hurricanes @ Florida Panthers Preseason Game 5: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

    What - Preseason Game 5 (1-3-0)
    When - 6 p.m., Monday, Sept. 29
    Where - Amerant Bank Arena; Sunrise, FL
    How to Watchhurricanes.com (only viewable in the local TV viewing area)     

    The Carolina Hurricanes will hit the road for their penultimate game of the regular season as they take on the Florida Panthers in Sunrise.

    The Canes will be icing almost entirely an AHL/prospect lineup, so while it might not be pretty, it could also be the final chance for players like Bradly Nadeau, Kevin Labanc and Charles Alexis Legault to make an impression.

    The game will start at 6 p.m. tonight and then the Canes won't play again until Oct. 4 in Nashville.

    Streaks

    • Bradly Nadeau (3g) has scored in two straight games.
    • Nadeau and Kevin Labanc will both play in all five preseason games so far.

    Milestone Watch

    • N/A

    Game Notes

    • Carolina will be icing almost entirely a non-NHL roster tonight in Florida.
    • The only main roster pieces going to Sunrise are Frederik Andersen and Alexander Nikishin.
    • Nadeau, Labanc, Felix Unger Sorum, Ryan Suzuki, Tyson Jost, Charles Alexis Legault will be playing in a back-to-back.

    Key Matchups

    Projected Starting Goalies

    • Frederik Andersen: 0-0-0; 1.000 Sv%; 0 GAA (1 Preseason Appearance)
    • Nikita Quapp: 0-5-0; 0.870 Sv%; 4.08 GAA (DEL)

    Leading Scorers

    • Goals - Bradly Nadeau (3)
    • Points - Bradly Nadeau (4)

    Power Play

    • Carolina - 9.1% (2/22)

    Penalty Kill

    • Carolina - 81.25% (13/16)

    Hurricanes Projected Lineup

    Bradly Nadeau - Tyson Jost - Felix Unger Sorum
    Givani Smith - Ryan Suzuki - Kevin Labanc
    Josiah Slavin - Justin Robidas - Noel Gunler
    Gleb Trikozov - Ivan Ryabkin

    Alexander Nikishin - Joel Nystrom
    Mike Reilly - Oliver Kylington
    Gavin Bayreuther - Charles Alexis Legault
    Bryce Montgomery

    Frederik Andersen 
    Nikita Quapp

    Panthers Projected Lineup

    *Not yet posted*

