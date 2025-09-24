Olympic Aspirations, New Teammates and Rising Stardom: A Q&A With Seth Jarvis

The Carolina Hurricanes have high hopes heading into another season with Rod Brind'Amour at the helm and a young, talented core.

One such piece of that young core is Seth Jarvis, who had a career season last year with 32 goals (led the team) and 67 points in 73 games.

I caught up with Jarvis Wednesday morning before his first preseason action of the year.

How was your summer?



"It was fantastic. Did nothing really. Stayed mostly in the city. Uhhhh... yeah."



How's the shoulder feeling?



"Faaaantastic."

So they put out the trailer for the FACEOFF: Inside the NHL Amazon documentary. What was that whole experience like? Like having the camera crews following you around all the time and whatnot?



"It was weird. I've never had a camera crew follow me around like that before, but it was fun. It was cool to give them insight on kind of my life and my story and how I operate day-to-day. I think maybe some people expect it, but I think a lot of people will be surprised. It was fun for the most part."



You think it's gonna win you some new fans?



"I hope so. I don't know. I think a lot of people are gonna think I'm an idiot, which already happens, so..."



I don't think anyone here thinks that...



"On the team they do, for sure. Probably Roddy too."

Last season, you led the team in goals for the first time in your career. So what are your expectations for yourself heading into this year?



"I gotta do it again. I gotta score more. You always want to get better, always want to take big jumps. Obviously 30 to 40 is a big jump, but it's something I think I definitely can do and then once I get that, 40 to 50 and then keep going from there. Who knows, maybe even 82 one year. You never know. That would be fun."

What have been your impressions of Nikolaj Ehlers so far? You'll get the chance to finally play with him tonight.



"I'm excited. I think it will be a lot of fun. He obviously brings a ton of speed and skill, which is obviously always helpful, especially with the way we play. I think the pace that he brings is going to be really helpful for us and I think he just brings another element to our team that other teams have to worry about. The way he can create offense just by himself is super helpful for us."

Do you like playing preseason games? How many games do you like to get before starting the regular season?

"I like playing. I think a couple games usually because obviously we haven't really played with hitting or anything like that and that's a whole 'nother type of conditioning and then just getting into the systems and playing against a live team is always fun. I don't mind it at all. I think getting a couple of games in would be good to get ready."

How are you hoping to carry over your momentum from last year — leading goal scorer, strong playoffs, 4 Nations Face-Off — into winning a spot on Team Canada's Olympic roster?



"Obviously it's nice to have in the back of my mind that I'm capable of that stuff, but it's a new season. Everything that happened, happened, so now it's up to me to make a push for the roster. Obviously it's super competitive, but I'm just going to go out there and try to put my best foot forward every night. Whatever happens, happens, but I just want to know that I gave it my best effort and that I put my best showing out and that I did everything I can in my control to influence their decision."

What's it like now not being the youngster anymore in training camp?



"It's cool. It feels like forever ago now [when I had my first training camp], but it's fun to see how these guys develop. Obviously you see them here for a short period of time and then don't see them for a whole year and then it kind of repeats itself, so just seeing the steps those guys have taken is fun to watch. But obviously guys are pushing for your spot, so you always have to keep that in the back of your mind."



You gotta go let 'em know.



"Exactly."

