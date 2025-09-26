    • Powered by Roundtable

    Carolina Hurricanes @ Tampa Bay Lightning Preseason Game 3: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

    Sep 26, 2025, 10:59
    Updated at: Sep 26, 2025, 11:55

    What - Preseason Game 3 (0-2-0)
    When - 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 26
    Where - Amalie Arena, Tampa Bay, FL
    How to Watchhurricanes.com (only viewable in the local TV viewing area)    

    The Carolina Hurricanes are still looking for their first win of the preseason as they head down to Tampa Bay for a meeting with the Lightning.

    After dropping Wednesday's game against Florida due to a poor third period, the Canes will be hoping to have a better full-60 effort.

    The team is bringing just three main roster players tonight (Jesperi Kotkaniemi, William Carrier, Alexander Nikishin), with the rest of the lineup being composed of AHLers, depth pieces and prospects.

    Streaks

    • Kevin Labanc (0g, 2a) has a point in back-to-back games.
    • Givani Smith has had a fighting major in back-to-back games.

    Milestone Watch

    • N/A

    Game Notes

    • N/A

    Key Matchups

    Projected Starting Goalies

    • Nikita Quapp: 0-5-0; 0.870 Sv%; 4.08 GAA (DEL)
    • Amir Miftakhov: 13-11-3; 0.927 Sv%; 2.18 GAA (KHL)

    Leading Scorers

    • Goals - Logan Stankoven, Ryan Suzuki, Jesperi Kotkaniemi (1)
    • Points - Kevin Labanc (2)

    Power Play

    • Carolina - 10% (1/10)

    Penalty Kill

    • Carolina - 85.7% (6/7)

    Hurricanes Projected Lineup

    Tyson Jost - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - William Carrier
    Givani Smith - Ryan Suzuki - Kevin Labanc
    Josiah Slavin - Skyler Brind'Amour - Bradly Nadeau
    Gleb Trikozov - Justin Robidas - Noel Gunler

    Alexander Nikishin - Oliver Kylington
    Mike Reilly - Joel Nystrom
    Gavin Bayreuther - Bryce Montgomery 

    Nikita Quapp
    Amir Miftakhov

    Injuries and Scratches:  Nikolaj Ehlers, Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis, Andrei Svechnikov, Eric Robinson, Ivan Ryabkin, Felix Unger Sorum, Shayne Gostisbehere, Dominik Badinka, Aleksi Heimosalmi, Charles Alexis Legault, Ronan Seeley. Frederik Andersen, Taylor Hall, Logan Stankoven, Jackson Blake, Domenick Fensore, Cayden Primeau, Ruslan Khazheyev, Jalen Chatfield, Jordan Staal, K'Andre Miller, Sean Walker, Jordan Martinook, Juha Jaaska, Jaccob Slavin, Mark Jankowski, Pyotr Kochetkov

    Lightning Projected Lineup

    *Not yet posted*

