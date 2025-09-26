Carolina Hurricanes @ Tampa Bay Lightning Preseason Game 3: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Preseason Game 3 (0-2-0)

When - 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 26

Where - Amalie Arena, Tampa Bay, FL

How to Watch - hurricanes.com (only viewable in the local TV viewing area)

The Carolina Hurricanes are still looking for their first win of the preseason as they head down to Tampa Bay for a meeting with the Lightning.



After dropping Wednesday's game against Florida due to a poor third period, the Canes will be hoping to have a better full-60 effort.



The team is bringing just three main roster players tonight (Jesperi Kotkaniemi, William Carrier, Alexander Nikishin), with the rest of the lineup being composed of AHLers, depth pieces and prospects.

Streaks

Kevin Labanc (0g, 2a) has a point in back-to-back games.

Givani Smith has had a fighting major in back-to-back games.

Milestone Watch

N/A

Game Notes

N/A

Key Matchups

Projected Starting Goalies

Nikita Quapp: 0-5-0; 0.870 Sv%; 4.08 GAA (DEL)

Amir Miftakhov: 13-11-3; 0.927 Sv%; 2.18 GAA (KHL)

Leading Scorers

Goals - Logan Stankoven, Ryan Suzuki, Jesperi Kotkaniemi (1)

Points - Kevin Labanc (2)

Power Play

Carolina - 10% (1/10)

Penalty Kill

Carolina - 85.7% (6/7)

Hurricanes Projected Lineup

Tyson Jost - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - William Carrier

Givani Smith - Ryan Suzuki - Kevin Labanc

Josiah Slavin - Skyler Brind'Amour - Bradly Nadeau

Gleb Trikozov - Justin Robidas - Noel Gunler



Alexander Nikishin - Oliver Kylington

Mike Reilly - Joel Nystrom

Gavin Bayreuther - Bryce Montgomery



Nikita Quapp

Amir Miftakhov



Injuries and Scratches: Nikolaj Ehlers, Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis, Andrei Svechnikov, Eric Robinson, Ivan Ryabkin, Felix Unger Sorum, Shayne Gostisbehere, Dominik Badinka, Aleksi Heimosalmi, Charles Alexis Legault, Ronan Seeley. Frederik Andersen, Taylor Hall, Logan Stankoven, Jackson Blake, Domenick Fensore, Cayden Primeau, Ruslan Khazheyev, Jalen Chatfield, Jordan Staal, K'Andre Miller, Sean Walker, Jordan Martinook, Juha Jaaska, Jaccob Slavin, Mark Jankowski, Pyotr Kochetkov

Lightning Projected Lineup

*Not yet posted*

