Carolina Hurricanes @ Tampa Bay Lightning Preseason Game 3: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Preseason Game 3 (0-2-0)
When - 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 26
Where - Amalie Arena, Tampa Bay, FL
How to Watch - hurricanes.com (only viewable in the local TV viewing area)
The Carolina Hurricanes are still looking for their first win of the preseason as they head down to Tampa Bay for a meeting with the Lightning.
After dropping Wednesday's game against Florida due to a poor third period, the Canes will be hoping to have a better full-60 effort.
The team is bringing just three main roster players tonight (Jesperi Kotkaniemi, William Carrier, Alexander Nikishin), with the rest of the lineup being composed of AHLers, depth pieces and prospects.
Tyson Jost - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - William Carrier
Givani Smith - Ryan Suzuki - Kevin Labanc
Josiah Slavin - Skyler Brind'Amour - Bradly Nadeau
Gleb Trikozov - Justin Robidas - Noel Gunler
Alexander Nikishin - Oliver Kylington
Mike Reilly - Joel Nystrom
Gavin Bayreuther - Bryce Montgomery
Nikita Quapp
Amir Miftakhov
Injuries and Scratches: Nikolaj Ehlers, Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis, Andrei Svechnikov, Eric Robinson, Ivan Ryabkin, Felix Unger Sorum, Shayne Gostisbehere, Dominik Badinka, Aleksi Heimosalmi, Charles Alexis Legault, Ronan Seeley. Frederik Andersen, Taylor Hall, Logan Stankoven, Jackson Blake, Domenick Fensore, Cayden Primeau, Ruslan Khazheyev, Jalen Chatfield, Jordan Staal, K'Andre Miller, Sean Walker, Jordan Martinook, Juha Jaaska, Jaccob Slavin, Mark Jankowski, Pyotr Kochetkov
Logan Stankoven Starting At Center To Open Hurricanes Training Camp
Bradly Nadeau Better Prepared, More Confident In Second Training Camp As He Aims To Make Hurricanes Roster
Cayden Primeau Excited About New Opportunity With Father's Former Team In Carolina
Olympic Aspirations, New Teammates and Rising Stardom: A Q&A With Seth Jarvis
Mike Reilly Provides Hurricanes With The Veteran Blueline Depth They Lacked Last Season
