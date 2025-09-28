Carolina Hurricanes vs. Nashville Predators Preseason Game 4: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 4 (0-3-0)

When - 7 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 28

Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC

How to Watch - hurricanes.com (only viewable in the local TV viewing area)

The Carolina Hurricanes are still looking for their first win of the preseason and they'll hope to grab it in their last exhibition home game.



The Canes at least found a scoring touch on Friday in their 6-5 loss in Tampa Bay, but defense has been the one thing that hasn't been too hot for the Canes.



Lucky for them though, they haven't even played any of their projected top-four defensemen yet.

Game Notes

NHL regulars that Carolina will be icing include Jordan Staal, Jordan Martinook, William Carrier, Eric Robinson, Logan Stankoven, Jackson Blake and Sean Walker

Walker, Martinook, Staal will all be playing in their first preseason game of the season.

Bradly Nadeau and Kevin Labanc will be playing in their fourth preseason game in a row as each tries to win a spot.

Projected Starting Goalies

Cayden Primeau: 0-1-0; 0.900 Sv%; 2 GAA (Preseason)

Nikita Quapp: 0-5-0; 0.870 Sv%; 4.08 GAA (DEL)

Leading Scorers

Goals - Jesperi Kotkaniemi (2)

Points - Kevin Labanc (3)

Power Play

Carolina - 5.89% (1/17)

Penalty Kill

Carolina - 70% (7/10)

Hurricanes Projected Lineup

Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - William Carrier

Eric Robinson - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake

Tyson Jost - Ryan Suzuki - Kevin Labanc

Bradly Nadeau - Skyler Brind'Amour - Felix Unger Sorum



Ronan Seeley - Sean Walker

Aleksi Heimosalmi - Dominik Badinka

Domenick Fensore - Charles Alexis Legault



Cayden Primeau

Nikita Quapp

Predators Projected Lineup

'He's Getting By Now On Just Pure Talent': Communication Still Area Of Concern For Hurricanes Coaching Staff, Rookie Blueliner Alexander Nikishin

A lot was said last year about how the language barrier for Alexander Nikishin was one of the biggest things holding him back.



It was what made the Carolina Hurricanes' coaching staff hesitant about playing him in the postseason and now heading into his first full season in the NHL, it's something that the team is still struggling to overcome.



"He's better, for sure," Brind'Amour said about the Russian blueliner's progress. "In a perfect world, this wouldn't be an issue, but it is. You can't hide from it. The communication that happens in a game and in a teaching environment, it's so vital. To sit there and think they know what you're talking about when they don't understand the language is hard. It is an issue. I think he's way better now, but we'll see how much he's actually retaining when we get playing."

