Carolina Hurricanes vs. Nashville Predators Preseason Game 4: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 4 (0-3-0)
When - 7 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 28
Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
How to Watch - hurricanes.com (only viewable in the local TV viewing area)
The Carolina Hurricanes are still looking for their first win of the preseason and they'll hope to grab it in their last exhibition home game.
The Canes at least found a scoring touch on Friday in their 6-5 loss in Tampa Bay, but defense has been the one thing that hasn't been too hot for the Canes.
Lucky for them though, they haven't even played any of their projected top-four defensemen yet.
Streaks
Milestone Watch
Game Notes
Key Matchups
Projected Starting Goalies
Leading Scorers
Power Play
Penalty Kill
Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - William Carrier
Eric Robinson - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Tyson Jost - Ryan Suzuki - Kevin Labanc
Bradly Nadeau - Skyler Brind'Amour - Felix Unger Sorum
Ronan Seeley - Sean Walker
Aleksi Heimosalmi - Dominik Badinka
Domenick Fensore - Charles Alexis Legault
Cayden Primeau
Nikita Quapp
*Not yet posted*
