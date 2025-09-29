Hurricanes Pick Up First Preseason Win Over Predators

The Carolina Hurricanes are finally in the win column this preseason following a 4-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Sunday.

The Canes, with a roster bulked up with NHL talent, were simply too much for a younger Nashville group and it showed on the ice.

Carolina outshot Nashville 38-20 and outchanced them 48-23 at 5v5, ultimately beating them in virtually all phases of the game.

Here are some of my observations from the game.

The Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Nashville Predators 4-2 Sunday night at Lenovo Center.



It was the team's first win of the preseason and a strong showcase for a couple of the young prospects.



After the game, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour along with Bradly Nadeu, who scored two goals, and Kevin Labanc spoke with the media. Here's what they had to say:

For one, Bradly Nadeau continues to impress this preseason, and this time, he was demonstrating his bread and butter: goal scoring.

Playing on a line with Logan Stankoven and Jackson Blake, Nadeau didn't look out of place.

He scored a power play goal in the second period, first denting the crossbar with a rocket seconds earlier, then depositing the puck into a yawning cage after Blake froze Justus Annuen from the slot.

Then late in the third period, Nadeau worked his way to the middle of the ice and beat Annunen clean off of a behind-the-net feed from Stankoven.

"We played him with the top guys tonight and it should look like that, when you think about it," said Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour. "You could tell, the NHL guys, they were at another level. It should look like that, but putting him in that mix, he didn't look out of place there, for sure."

But Nadeau's value is going beyond the score sheet. He's up on the forecheck, he's backchecking, he isn't afraid to get physical. It's all these little things that will make him a better player and give him a better shot at making the roster.

"I came in here and I only wanted to work hard and play my game," Nadeau said. "I think I've done that so far. You can always show how you can play and keep doing the right things, but those small details are huge and you can never have a perfect game. It's about building on that and trying to get those small details right every time."

Nadeau's linemates too were tremendous as Blake and Stankoven easily looked like the best players on the ice. Both guys were all over the offensive zone and were moving the puck at will and with ease.

The two combined for seven shots on goal and set up each of Nadeau's scores.

For Stankoven, it's yet again another promising performance at center.

In two games, Stankoven has won 19 out of 31 draws (61.29%), has outchanced opponents 26-9 (74.29 CF%) at 5v5 and has a goal and primary assist.

"He might have been the best player, for sure, in both games that he's played," Brind'Amour said. "So that's good. Again, at that level, he should dominate. So we'll see when we get closer here when we get down to one more game and what the lineups are like. We'll make a judgement then.

Felix Unger Sorum also had a goal, capping off a 2-on-1 rush with Eric Robinson. He's had a much better camp and preseason this year as opposed to last and he looks much more comfortable too back at his natural position on the wing.

He's such a creative player with the puck on his stick, able to slow down the game and find those lanes. I love the way that he's able to protect the puck and get off of walls as well.

I don't know if he's done enough yet to make the roster at any point this year, but I think he's certainly getting closer and closer. That level of hockey IQ is just something that is so hard to find, in my opinion.

Charles Alexis Legault scored the final goal for Carolina, beating Annunen clean after activating from the blueline.

He looks the role of a steady NHL defender and I wouldn't mind seeing him get a shot at some point if injuries pop up.

It's hard enough for a promising prospect to make the Canes' current roster, so it's almost a zero percent chance that one of the PTO players will earn a contract in Raleigh.

But those guys are certainly putting their best foot forward regardless.

"That's what you would expect," Brind'Amour said. "These guys come in without security and they're trying to prove themselves and they've all done a nice job."

Kevin Labanc, who earned a contract with Columbus after signing a PTO with New Jersey last year, has been given ample opportunity and he's making the most of it.

"It's a showcase," Labanc said. "You're out there giving it your all and proving that you can play the game and proving you can play the system."



He's played in all four preseason games so far for Carolina and after recording an assist in each of the first three, he got into a fight in this one against Nashville.

Labanc was none too happy to see Oasiz Weisblatt take a run at Tyson Jost and the veteran immediately threw off the gloves and came to his teammates defense.

"I just saw someone take a liberty with one of our guys and so I stuck up for him," Labanc said.

Another solid performance from Cayden Primeau.

The newly acquired netminder stopped 18 shots in his second preseason appearance and looks to be a steady presence so far in net for Carolina.

The Hurricanes know that they're more than likely going to need him at some point, so it's good that he's looking good early.

"There's a good chance that we're going to need him at some point just based on history," Brind'Amour said. "Hopefully we don't have what we had last year, but it's very, very important in today's game — the way goalies... the wear and tear on them — to have that guy you can count on. Only two starts, but they've both been solid."

