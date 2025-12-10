'I'll Always Have Those Memories': Rod Brind'Amour, Brandon Bussi, Eric Robinson, Seth Jarvis On Honoring 2006 Team, Win Over Columbus

The Carolina Hurricanes got a much needed win Tuesday night as they defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 at Lenovo Center on a day in which they honored the 2006 Stanley Cup Championship team.

Andrei Svechnikov had two primary assists in the win, Seth Jarvis and Eric Robinson scored two crucial goals and Brandon Bussi stopped 23 shots in the win.

After the game, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour along with Bussi, Robinson and Jarvis spoke with the media. Here's what they had to say:

Rod Brind'Amour

On the game: The whole game I thought was good. Obviously we got behind, but we just kept playing. Everyone contributed tonight. We had a good save to keep the game tied and then [the go-ahead goal]. You could go down the list, everybody made some sort of play. But yeah, that's how you draw it up. It was a special night with all the guys back. I thought our guys performed really well.



On Jordan Staal's power play success: There's a skillset that he brings to that and it's pretty clear what he does and that's what power plays need. Every power play starts with a faceoff, everyone ever since I've been around, so okay, he's our best one. And obviously you need traffic and he's our best one, or biggest. So those two things are usually what you talk about on power plays. He's obviously done it great for a couple of games here.



On Brandon Bussi's timely saves: That's what goaltending's really about. You may have a 50-shot night, but there's always a couple that you remember. If you can make them at crucial times, like I mentioned it was a 1-0 game and they got a couple in the second there, it could have been 2-0 and then it might have been a different game. So that's what I think goaltending is really about. You're supposed to make the ones you're supposed to make and make a couple that you're not supposed to make, but when you make them, I think, is real important too.



On if he feels Bussi is starting to position himself as a potential starter: I mean, he's had a good start. That's good, but it's a small sample size. What I think we all like about him is that he's just very calm and he puts the work in and nothing seems to faze him. He'll have bumps in the road. They're gonna come. But hopefully not anytime soon.



On having his old Stanley Cup winning teammates back in the building: This whole couple of days have been... I don't know if I needed it, but it like, refreshed me in the sense that I kind of remember why we do this. Like it was 20 brothers that I hadn't seen since the moment we got together and why is that? Because we won. That's what I want so desperately for the guys in there because it is so special. It's hard to really sum it up. So it was just awesome to be around the guys. They were in the locker room in the back and we were kind of hanging out, that was fun. Walking out there, to be honest with you, seeing [Glen Wesley] out there carrying the Cup was pretty cool. Because I know how much that meant to him. I sat with that guy for so long and he deserved that. So that was really cool just to see that. Watching the videos, I know it gets old for some people, but it doesn't ever get old for us. We talk about, it puts us right back in there and God willing, I'll always have those memories and that's really what life's about, right? Creating those. If you live a good life, you'll have a bunch of good memories.



On Andrei Svechnikov: He had a great game. I thought he had maybe two or three other ones where he missed the net, over the net, over the net, and then the one, he obviously doesn't get the goal on Jordo's, but he's the reason we got it. He makes a great read. We talk about rotation and then he rips it instead of looking for another pass. So that was obviously a big goal in the game.



On swapping Logan Stankoven and Mark Jankowski: They had a big line there. Everything was going fine, but I thought just a little change there... just something to do, kind of a different look, that was what that was.

Brandon Bussi

On his timely saves: That's my job description. I think we do a really good job of creating o-zone time, so there's a lot of times I'm not going to see a high volume, but I just need to be ready.



On staying focused: Just onto the next shot. You never know when that big moment will be, so yeah, I'm just staying in the moment.



On his historic start: I just take it day-by-day. It feels good to get wins. Our team's been playing really well in most of these wins if not all of them, so it feels good. Gonna try and keep it going.



On having the 2005-06 Stanley Cup team in town: It's very cool. It's awesome, you know? You see the highlights up there and it makes you want to do that one day. We like our locker room a lot. We have high aspirations.



On if he had the chance to talk with Cam Ward at all: I honestly didn't see him that much, but hearing the crowd cheer him when he walked out on the ice... That run he had in the playoffs and obviously his career, it's one of those that you hope you can have a career like that.



On if he enjoys playing in tight games: You need to be comfortable in tight games. If you're asking if I'd rather have a bigger lead, I would rather have a bigger lead, but as a goalie, you need to be comfortable if you're down three, up three, tied game, 1-1 or 5-5. You need to be ready for the next save or moment because you never know what's going to happen.

Eric Robinson

On his goal: It was a good play by Nysy, standing up. Our D are so good at it every night, getting pucks up quick, and that's also how me and Hallsy want to play.



On his chemistry with Taylor Hall: He's easy to play with. He's obviously a very gifted and talented player. He's got a lot of speed, a lot of skill. He's gonna make those plays. We're learning off of each other. The more you play with someone, the better the chemistry builds.



On how many posts he hit with that shot: I don't know. I was just happy to see it drop in.



On having the 2005-06 Stanley Cup team in town: It's important to recognize those guys. They did what we're all trying to do and to see them come back and just the comradery they have and how much fun they still have celebrating it 20 years later, it makes you excited to want to do something similar.



On when he feels the ice tilted: I think it was a game where we just stuck with it. They get the first one on the power play but we just kept going. I liked our second period. I thought we spent a lot of time in their end, Jarvy was able to tie it up for us and then I thought we really took over in the third.



On Jordan Staal's power play success: He's a big man. Two tip goals now, so it's huge. Power play came through for us again.



On adjusting to a new center midgame: I think you just try as much as you can to stick to your game. Throughout the course of a season, there will be adjustments like that. You try not to change too much. Maybe a little more chatter to help each other out though.

Seth Jarvis

On Andrei Svechnikov dragging the team into the fight: He's been great. Against a team that plays man-to-man, him using his body is huge for us. I think you saw that on my goal and you saw that all night.



On having the 2005-06 Stanley Cup team in town: It's definitely cool. Roddy talked about how it means a lot to them, so obviously you want to give them a good memory and a good win and that's what we did tonight.



On Jordan Staal being a power play specialist as of late: If you've got a big body in front of the net, it's tough for a goalie to see. He's been awesome. Winning draws for us and then obviously gets to the hoop. He's been great for us.



On the team's fourth line: They've been incredible. I think Robbie and Hallsy are two of our fastest forwards, so to have the luxury of having those two guys on the fourth line and taking advantage of their matchups has been huge for us. They're consistent every night and they don't always get rewarded, but like tonight, it came in a big moment and scored a big goal for us.



On his goal: I'm just looking for soft ice. I think seeing [Svechnikov] rumble around, I'm just trying to get lost, get high in the zone and then kind of creep into a spot. We've practiced that a ton and I think me and him have a ton of chemistry when it comes to plays like that. I knew he was gonna find me and it was just a matter of getting the puck on net.



On Svechnikov's saucer pass a little bit later in the game: I mean, he went high with it. He got some air under it. Again, great pass. He was great all night and I definitely could have had a couple with the way he was moving the puck.



On his shot maybe fooling Jet Greaves: Not quite what I was going for, but Fishy, he didn't get a point on that goal, but he was a big influence on that goal just being in front and creating a battle for the goalie to not be able to see it. I mean, when you get pucks on net, chances are it might go in. Kind of just a clear case of that.



On if it was unintentional then: I think one of the wingers or maybe the center kind of got his stick over on me a little bit and changed it, but I mean, I've been working out a little bit, so I'm a little stronger than I was last year.



On Brandon Bussi: He doesn't get shaken. I think obviously the position he was in coming in, a bad goal or something could have ruined his confidence, but I think he's incredibly confident in himself and knows that. And for us, knowing we have a guy back there that makes timely saves and will bail us out when need be is huge.



On if Team Canada is on his mind at all: Only every time you bring it up.

